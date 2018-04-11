Army assistant Tucker Waugh reveals he’s fighting Parkinson’s

One member of the Army coaching staff is fighting something much bigger than the game of football.
On Tuesday, in a story posted to Army’s official football website, assistant coach Tucker Waugh acknowledged that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. According to the posting, Waugh has been battling the insidious, potentially debilitating disease “for a few years now.”
“When you see me, know that my left hand may shake, but my resolve is steadfast to attack this condition with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind,” Waugh was quoted as saying.
One of the more poignant quotes came from the coach’s wife.
“I think his Parkinson’s diagnosis has only made his work ethic even stronger,” Jen Waugh said. “I feel as though he wants to prove to himself that this disease is not going to beat him. He’s very determined that it’s not going to take away from how he coaches and how he does his job. It makes me so happy to see that his passion for coaching has not changed, but rather increased, because of Parkinson’s.”
Waugh has spent 16 seasons in two separate stints as an assistant at West Point, the first coming from 2000-04 and then, after two years at Stanford, another from 2007 to the present. Entering his 17th season at the military academy, Waugh will continue on with his duties as slotbacks coach and recruiting coordinator.
There’s officially a new member of Indiana’s quarterbacks room.
Overnight, reports surfaced that Brandon Dawkins had decided to transfer to Indiana. Early this afternoon, IU confirmed that, after he graduates from Arizona in May, Dawkins will join the Hoosiers football team and be eligible to play immediately in 2018 as a grad transfer.
This will be Dawkins’ final season of eligibility.
“We are very excited to add Brandon Dawkins to our football family,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “He brings leadership and experience to our team. Brandon is coming to Indiana to compete to be our starting quarterback.”
In February of this year, Dawkins announced his decision to transfer from Arizona. In addition to Indiana, Dawkins had also visited Florida Atlantic as he looked to find a new program. Nebraska and UCLA were in the mix for the quarterback’s services as well.
Dawkins started nine games in 2016 and the first four games this past season before the force of nature known as Khalil Tate took over. All told, he played in 23 games during his four seasons in the desert. The 13 starts previously mentioned were the only ones of his UA career.
For the Wildcats portion of his playing career, Dawkins completed just over 56 percent of his 334 passes for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran for another 1,582 yards and 20 more touchdowns.
“I’m fired up to get out to Bloomington, join my new family and get to work,” Dawkins said. “To not be taking part in spring ball right now and going to IU and seeing the guys competing, it got me excited. I see myself doing great with this team. I’m ready to be a Hoosier and to get to work with Coach Allen, Coach DeBord and Coach Sheridan.”
It’s becoming abundantly clear that Mother Nature doesn’t want most in the Midwest to enjoy spring football.
While Minnesota moved up its spring game two days because of weather, Iowa State (HERE), West Virginia (HERE) and Wisconsin (HERE) all canceled theirs with not-so-optimal forecasts on the horizon. Very late Wednesday morning, Michigan joined the latter group, with the Wolverines announcing that their spring game has been canceled “due to weather patterns that project a high percentage chance for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday (April 14).”
The forecast for Ann Arbor Saturday is for a high of 48 with a 100-percent chance of rain and/or thunderstorms.
“We want to ensure the safety of our fans as well as the student-athletes and staff,” said U-M athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement. “We also wanted to provide as much notice in advance for fans and the families of our players that were considering attending.”
“We are disappointed for our fans and players’ families that this opportunity to see our team compete at Michigan Stadium will not be possible due to weather concerns,” head coach Jim Harbaugh began in his statement. “We made a decision that was in the best interest of our fans, student-athletes and volunteer staff needed to organize this event.”
Michigan will open its fourth season under Harbaugh Sept. 1 on the road against Notre Dame. In Harbaugh’s first three seasons, the Wolverines finished third (2015), third (2016) and fourth (2017) in the Big Ten East.
Coming off back-to-back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in San Diego State history, Rocky Long has, not so surprisingly, been rewarded for his work.
The football program announced Wednesday morning that they have reached an agreement with Long on a contract extension. The head coach is now signed through the 2022 season.
No financial details of the revamped contract were released. Last year, Long’s $828,000 salary was sixth among all head coaches in the Mountain West Conference according to the USA Today coaches salary database.
Long has gone 64-29 in his seven seasons with the Aztecs, including a run of 32-9 the past three years. Long’s 64 wins are the second-most in SDSU history, behind only the legendary Don Coryell‘s 102.
San Diego State is one of seven FBS schools to win at least 10 games in each of the past three seasons, joining Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin.
The Aztecs have played in a bowl game in each of Long’s seven seasons at the school. Prior to Long’s arrival, the football program had played in a combined five bowl games the previous 42 seasons. They’ve also won three MWC titles under Long; the 2012 championship was its first since winning the WAC in 1986.
I have no clue what college football did to Mother Nature, but she’s not a very happy camper at the moment.
Already this month, Iowa State (HERE), West Virginia (HERE) and Wisconsin (HERE) have been forced to cancel their respective spring games because of a weather forecast that’s not exactly optimal for football being played this time of the year. Minnesota’s spring game had been scheduled for Saturday afternoon; below is the forecast for the Minneapolis area in the coming days:
Unlike the other Power Five programs, however, Minnesota has decided against canceling the game and will instead move it up two days.
In its first season under P.J. Fleck, Minnesota’s 5-7 record was the program’s worst since going 3-9 in 2011 in the first season under Jerry Kill.