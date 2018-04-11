Former San Jose State coach Ron Caragher joins San Diego State staff in off-field role

Ron Caragher is back in the city of San Diego, just not in a role he is used to.
The former University of San Diego and San José State head coach joined the San Diego State staff this week, according to a release from the Aztecs. He was named by freshly extended head coach Rocky Long as the team’s new on-campus recruiting coordinator and offensive quality control assistant in a role that is largely off the field in nature.
Caragher most recently spent four seasons leading the Aztecs’ Mountain West rival in the Bay Area, guiding the Spartans to a 19–30 record during his tenure with one bowl game appearance (a win in the Cure Bowl). He was fired by the school after the 2016 campaign however and now is back in beautiful San Diego, where he lead FCS powerhouse USD to a 44-22 record over six seasons. The former UCLA quarterback also had a stint in Westwood as an assistant (at the same time as Long, it should be noted) among other stops.
The ex-head coach won’t be alone in handling recruiting for the program as it was also announced that former SDSU defensive lineman and longtime CFL player Jerome Haywood was named assistant on-campus recruiting coordinator/defensive quality control assistant. For what it’s worth, Caragher never beat the Aztecs while at SJSU (0-4).
Michigan may have cancelled their spring game on Wednesday but the Wolverines are still locked into a far more interesting off-field matchup against the NCAA and, now, Ole Miss to get quarterback Shea Patterson eligible for the 2018 season.
It was reported earlier this week that the Rebels are not onboard with the signal-caller being eligible right away in Ann Arbor and are actively opposing his appeal to suit up for this upcoming season. That isn’t sitting well with Patterson’s attorney, Thomas Mars, who talked with the Detroit News and used some rather colorful and descriptive language to blast what the SEC program is doing in this instance.
“If I didn’t know better, I would have thought Ole Miss hired Pinocchio to write its response to Michigan’s waiver request,” Mars said. “What’s more, the misleading statements to the sports media that Ole Miss publicly apologized for six months ago were the same misleading statements that Shea and a dozen other players and their parents say Ole Miss was telling them at the same time — both in person and over the phone.”
There’s a lot more in that story from Mars, who has also done battle publicly and privately with Ole Miss while representing Houston Nutt among others. Patterson has been practicing with the Wolverines this spring in anticipation of getting his waiver approved, hinging most of his argument over being lied to by Hugh Freeze and others about potential NCAA sanctions that were eventually handed out to the program. At the very least the signal-caller will be able to suit up for the 2019 season but both he and his attorney are hoping not to wait that long before donning the maize and blue.
If there’s some cosmic justice, we’ll somehow get an Ole Miss vs. Michigan bowl game in the not too distant future where both sides can take out their frustrations from this case on the other. It seems doubtful we’ll actually end up getting that given the state of both football programs so instead this war of words will have to do.
Texas A&M is breaking out all the stops to welcome Jimbo Fisher to Aggieland for his first spring game as the team’s new head coach. While there is of course plenty of people planning on heading down to College Station to take in the game on Saturday and the usual fan-centric activities surrounding the game that usually take place, few schools can say they’re also tapping a Heisman Trophy winner to actually take the field to play a little football.
Well, flag football at least.
In a “FAQ” posted on the school website about the annual Maroon and White game, A&M notes that none other than Johnny Manziel will be taking part in the ‘Legends Game’ that will happen at halftime:
The Legends Game presented by the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association will be a flag football exhibition at halftime of the M&W Game. It will feature some of the greatest names in Aggie football history like Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Famers Jacob Green, Quentin Coryatt, Dat Nguyen, Ray Mickens and Bucky Richardson and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as “all-time quarterback.”
Manziel is no stranger to playing in the spring, having just wrapped up a stint playing in… ‘The Spring League.’ That marked his first competitive action on the gridiron in over two years as he attempts to make a comeback in the game where he dazzled as a Heisman Trophy winner for the Aggies and later became a first round pick of the Cleveland Browns.
The Texas A&M Maroon and White Game kicks off at 4 p.m. CT at Kyle Field and is being televised by the SEC Network for those that might want to watch on from afar. No word if the halftime show will also make it to air but you certainly can’t say that the Aggies aren’t rolling out the red carpet for their new $75 million head coach with all the bells and whistles that are being brought to his first spring game.
Joining a long list of programs who are making fashion updates this month to their look for the 2018 season (and beyond), Virginia Tech unveiled a minor facelift for the Hokies’ uniforms on Wednesday afternoon in a relatively understated announcement about the new threads on Twitter.
The program also released a smashup hype video and uniform unveil featuring defensive coordinator Bud Foster doing the narration.
The new uniforms from Nike are just a slight tweak on the look that was unveiled back in 2016 for the entire Virginia Tech athletics department and most noticeably makes changes to the shoulder stripes, utilizing a more angular look rather than the traditional maroon/orange/white piping on the sides. It’s certainly a much cleaner look for the Hokies base uniforms, if nothing else.
It doesn’t appear as though the team will be breaking out the new threads for the Hokies’ 2018 Spring Game, which is set for this coming Saturday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m., in Lane Stadium. The team opens at Florida State on Labor Day in a big ACC battle to begin the actual 2018 season so we’ll at least see the uniforms on display early on for what should be a huge opener in Week 1.
Unless it’s a bad one, Zack Baun simply can’t catch a break when it comes to his feet in general and one in particular.
Because of a left foot injury, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel has noted, Baun (pictured, hoisting teammate) will be sidelined indefinitely because of an unspecified injury to his left foot. Baun sustained this latest injury during a spring practice session this past Friday.
The linebacker missed the entire 2017 season because of a broken left foot; according to the Journal-Sentinel, the football program is optimistic that there is no break involved this time around.
That said, the team and the player are awaiting the results of an MRI to determine the severity of the injury and just how long Baun will be sidelined.
As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Baun played in 12 of the Badgers’ 14 games and was credited with 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.