Johnny Manziel to serve as “all-time quarterback” for flag football game at Texas A&M’s spring game

Texas A&M is breaking out all the stops to welcome Jimbo Fisher to Aggieland for his first spring game as the team’s new head coach. While there is of course plenty of people planning on heading down to College Station to take in the game on Saturday and the usual fan-centric activities surrounding the game that usually take place, few schools can say they’re also tapping a Heisman Trophy winner to actually take the field to play a little football.

Well, flag football at least.

In a “FAQ” posted on the school website about the annual Maroon and White game, A&M notes that none other than Johnny Manziel will be taking part in the ‘Legends Game’ that will happen at halftime:

The Legends Game presented by the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association will be a flag football exhibition at halftime of the M&W Game. It will feature some of the greatest names in Aggie football history like Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Famers Jacob Green, Quentin Coryatt, Dat Nguyen, Ray Mickens and Bucky Richardson and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as “all-time quarterback.”

Manziel is no stranger to playing in the spring, having just wrapped up a stint playing in… ‘The Spring League.’ That marked his first competitive action on the gridiron in over two years as he attempts to make a comeback in the game where he dazzled as a Heisman Trophy winner for the Aggies and later became a first round pick of the Cleveland Browns.

The Texas A&M Maroon and White Game kicks off at 4 p.m. CT at Kyle Field and is being televised by the SEC Network for those that might want to watch on from afar. No word if the halftime show will also make it to air but you certainly can’t say that the Aggies aren’t rolling out the red carpet for their new $75 million head coach with all the bells and whistles that are being brought to his first spring game.