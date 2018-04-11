LOOK: Alabama channels SpongeBob in response to Daniel Carlson claiming state championship for Auburn

Most know Mike Gundy as the Oklahoma State head football coach. Others might also think of him as a former Cowboys quarterback or purveyor of bringing back the mullet. Fewer still know him as something else though: concerned parent.

That latter role is the one the OSU coach is taking up this week by making a donation to Stillwater Public Schools, where two of his sons attend. This isn’t just cutting a check to cover school supplies or teacher salaries however, it’s to ensure that all of the district’s schools have a fully armed uniformed officer present in the wake of the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida two months ago.

Per the Stillwater News Press, the district’s board of education voted on Tuesday to accept Gundy’s donation to fund the initiative, which will run about $35,000 — roughly $1,166.55 per day, according to the paper — for the rest of the school year. The money will directly pay for seven sheriff deputies to be stationed at schools, as well as some signage to alert parents and students about the new increase in staffing.

“I have spent more time and more hours on security in Stillwater schools than I have on Oklahoma State football in the last three weeks,” Gundy said during a school board meeting last week. “At one point, I thought I might have bit off more than I could handle, but I got in deep and I am thrilled with the meetings we’ve had with the Superintendent Marc Moore, school board members, Stillwater police and their willingness to work with the Payne County Sheriff’s department. For all of us to come together, it makes me proud to be a citizen in the community of Stillwater.”

It seems the district is still examining more long-term solutions to protecting the elementary, middle and high schools in the area but Gundy’s donation will help cover the costs in the near term to keep students safe. Schools in the state are also dealing with a teacher walkout over budget shortfalls so it’s been a busy few weeks for those in Stillwater, Oklahoma City and beyond as they deal with concerns on multiple fronts.

It’s not often you hear about active head coaches in college football straying into political issues but in this case you can certainly understand the desire by Gundy to step up and not just sit around focusing on spring ball when he has the means to help out a cause that certainly hits home for many out there.