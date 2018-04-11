LOOK: Alabama channels SpongeBob in response to Daniel Carlson claiming state championship for Auburn

Don’t you just love the offseason and its delightful little Twitter spats? Yeah, me neither.
Appearing on the Paul Finebaum radio show Tuesday, former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson created a mini-stir by proclaiming that, while rival Alabama may be the national champions, AU is the reigning champion of the state of Alabama.
Technically, Carlson is correct as the Tigers downed the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl to claim the mythical state championship… before getting drilled by Georgia in the SEC championship game, opening the door for their in-state rivals to claim a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Alabama, of course, took advantage of the opportunity by beating top-ranked Clemson in one of the semifinals and then topping Georgia in an epic title game for the football program’s 17th national championship (Auburn claims two, incidentally).
Tuesday, while Carlson was staking his claim on the airwaves, Alabama was at the White House being feted by President Donald Trump. Wednesday, Alabama’s Twitter account responded to the kicker’s pronouncement.
On a completely unrelated note, the 2018 college football season kicks off in exactly 136 days.
We’re inching closer to a time where you might be able to toast to the team’s success with your alcoholic beverage of choice while chanting ‘S-E-C, S-E-C, S-E-C!’ at the same time.
In an interview with Birmingham radio station WJOX this week, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne noted that ongoing discussions to change conference policy about alcohol sales stadium-wide are still being discussed and could be on the docket for spring meetings once again in Destin this year.
“I know there are some schools pushing for basically the autonomy for you as a university to decide what you want to do rather than have it be what you do collectively as a league,” Byrne said. “Right now, it’s a league practice. You can allow alcohol in some of your premium areas but that’s about it. But I know there are some institutions that would like to say, ‘Hey, let it be our decision for what we do.’”
The SEC currently allows alcohol sales in premium seating areas like suites, as most conferences do, but is far more restrictive when it comes to general seating areas elsewhere in a school venue. Almost exactly a year ago, commissioner Greg Sankey hinted at a review of the policy and based on Byrne’s recent comments it certainly sounds like there could be some actual movement on changing things in the coming months.
While the SEC has been ahead of the curve on a number of issues in college athletics, this is one area where they are a bit behind compared to some of the peers. West Virginia has been cashing six-figure checks from beer and wine sales at games since they first started the practice back in 2011 and other schools such as Ohio State, Texas, and even Wake Forest have jumped on the trend in recent years.
The SEC may be joining that group at some point as the floodgates fully open in college football to stadium-wide alcohol sales and it might be sooner rather than later in the league based on those recent comments from a key leader in the conference.
Most know Mike Gundy as the Oklahoma State head football coach. Others might also think of him as a former Cowboys quarterback or purveyor of bringing back the mullet. Fewer still know him as something else though: concerned parent.
That latter role is the one the OSU coach is taking up this week by making a donation to Stillwater Public Schools, where two of his sons attend. This isn’t just cutting a check to cover school supplies or teacher salaries however, it’s to ensure that all of the district’s schools have a fully armed uniformed officer present in the wake of the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida two months ago.
Per the Stillwater News Press, the district’s board of education voted on Tuesday to accept Gundy’s donation to fund the initiative, which will run about $35,000 — roughly $1,166.55 per day, according to the paper — for the rest of the school year. The money will directly pay for seven sheriff deputies to be stationed at schools, as well as some signage to alert parents and students about the new increase in staffing.
“I have spent more time and more hours on security in Stillwater schools than I have on Oklahoma State football in the last three weeks,” Gundy said during a school board meeting last week. “At one point, I thought I might have bit off more than I could handle, but I got in deep and I am thrilled with the meetings we’ve had with the Superintendent Marc Moore, school board members, Stillwater police and their willingness to work with the Payne County Sheriff’s department. For all of us to come together, it makes me proud to be a citizen in the community of Stillwater.”
It seems the district is still examining more long-term solutions to protecting the elementary, middle and high schools in the area but Gundy’s donation will help cover the costs in the near term to keep students safe. Schools in the state are also dealing with a teacher walkout over budget shortfalls so it’s been a busy few weeks for those in Stillwater, Oklahoma City and beyond as they deal with concerns on multiple fronts.
It’s not often you hear about active head coaches in college football straying into political issues but in this case you can certainly understand the desire by Gundy to step up and not just sit around focusing on spring ball when he has the means to help out a cause that certainly hits home for many out there.
Michigan may have cancelled their spring game on Wednesday but the Wolverines are still locked into a far more interesting off-field matchup against the NCAA and, now, Ole Miss to get quarterback Shea Patterson eligible for the 2018 season.
It was reported earlier this week that the Rebels are not onboard with the signal-caller being eligible right away in Ann Arbor and are actively opposing his appeal to suit up for this upcoming season. That isn’t sitting well with Patterson’s attorney, Thomas Mars, who talked with the Detroit News and used some rather colorful and descriptive language to blast what the SEC program is doing in this instance.
“If I didn’t know better, I would have thought Ole Miss hired Pinocchio to write its response to Michigan’s waiver request,” Mars said. “What’s more, the misleading statements to the sports media that Ole Miss publicly apologized for six months ago were the same misleading statements that Shea and a dozen other players and their parents say Ole Miss was telling them at the same time — both in person and over the phone.”
There’s a lot more in that story from Mars, who has also done battle publicly and privately with Ole Miss while representing Houston Nutt among others. Patterson has been practicing with the Wolverines this spring in anticipation of getting his waiver approved, hinging most of his argument over being lied to by Hugh Freeze and others about potential NCAA sanctions that were eventually handed out to the program. At the very least the signal-caller will be able to suit up for the 2019 season but both he and his attorney are hoping not to wait that long before donning the maize and blue.
If there’s some cosmic justice, we’ll somehow get an Ole Miss vs. Michigan bowl game in the not too distant future where both sides can take out their frustrations from this case on the other. It seems doubtful we’ll actually end up getting that given the state of both football programs so instead this war of words will have to do.
Ron Caragher is back in the city of San Diego, just not in a role he is used to.
The former University of San Diego and San José State head coach joined the San Diego State staff this week, according to a release from the Aztecs. He was named by freshly extended head coach Rocky Long as the team’s new on-campus recruiting coordinator and offensive quality control assistant in a role that is largely off the field in nature.
Caragher most recently spent four seasons leading the Aztecs’ Mountain West rival in the Bay Area, guiding the Spartans to a 19–30 record during his tenure with one bowl game appearance (a win in the Cure Bowl). He was fired by the school after the 2016 campaign however and now is back in beautiful San Diego, where he lead FCS powerhouse USD to a 44-22 record over six seasons. The former UCLA quarterback also had a stint in Westwood as an assistant (at the same time as Long, it should be noted) among other stops.
The ex-head coach won’t be alone in handling recruiting for the program as it was also announced that former SDSU defensive lineman and longtime CFL player Jerome Haywood was named assistant on-campus recruiting coordinator/defensive quality control assistant. For what it’s worth, Caragher never beat the Aztecs while at SJSU (0-4).