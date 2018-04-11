Minnesota moves spring game up a day because of, you guessed it, forecast of bad weather

There’s officially a new member of Indiana’s quarterbacks room.

Overnight, reports surfaced that Brandon Dawkins had decided to transfer to Indiana. Early this afternoon, IU confirmed that, after he graduates from Arizona in May, Dawkins will join the Hoosiers football team and be eligible to play immediately in 2018 as a grad transfer.

This will be Dawkins’ final season of eligibility.

“We are very excited to add Brandon Dawkins to our football family,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “He brings leadership and experience to our team. Brandon is coming to Indiana to compete to be our starting quarterback.”

In February of this year, Dawkins announced his decision to transfer from Arizona. In addition to Indiana, Dawkins had also visited Florida Atlantic as he looked to find a new program. Nebraska and UCLA were in the mix for the quarterback’s services as well.

Dawkins started nine games in 2016 and the first four games this past season before the force of nature known as Khalil Tate took over. All told, he played in 23 games during his four seasons in the desert. The 13 starts previously mentioned were the only ones of his UA career.

For the Wildcats portion of his playing career, Dawkins completed just over 56 percent of his 334 passes for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran for another 1,582 yards and 20 more touchdowns.

“I’m fired up to get out to Bloomington, join my new family and get to work,” Dawkins said. “To not be taking part in spring ball right now and going to IU and seeing the guys competing, it got me excited. I see myself doing great with this team. I’m ready to be a Hoosier and to get to work with Coach Allen, Coach DeBord and Coach Sheridan.”