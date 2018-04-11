San Diego State, Rocky Long agree to contract extension

Coming off back-to-back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in San Diego State history, Rocky Long has, not so surprisingly, been rewarded for his work.

The football program announced Wednesday morning that they have reached an agreement with Long on a contract extension. The head coach is now signed through the 2022 season.

No financial details of the revamped contract were released. Last year, Long’s $828,000 salary was sixth among all head coaches in the Mountain West Conference according to the USA Today coaches salary database.

Long has gone 64-29 in his seven seasons with the Aztecs, including a run of 32-9 the past three years. Long’s 64 wins are the second-most in SDSU history, behind only the legendary Don Coryell‘s 102.

San Diego State is one of seven FBS schools to win at least 10 games in each of the past three seasons, joining Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin.

The Aztecs have played in a bowl game in each of Long’s seven seasons at the school. Prior to Long’s arrival, the football program had played in a combined five bowl games the previous 42 seasons. They’ve also won three MWC titles under Long; the 2012 championship was its first since winning the WAC in 1986.