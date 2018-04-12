Getty Images

Arizona State handed AD Ray Anderson three-year extension complete with hefty raise

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Arizona State’s ‘New Leadership Model’ is keeping the leader around for a little bit longer it seems.

The Arizona Republic reports that the school has given athletic director Ray Anderson a three-year contract extension that will keep in Tempe through September 2022. The deal, which includes a bump in base salary from $642,000 to $800,000, was actually approved last year and took effect in July of 2017.

The 64-year-old has been in charge at ASU since 2014 and spent years in the NFL in both the league office and as a former agent before that. One of his clients back in the day just so happens to be Herm Edwards, who was controversially hired to lead the football program in December after Todd Graham was fired as head coach following the Sun Devils’ regular season finale against rival Arizona.

The Republic notes that Anderson has already hired a whopping 17 head coaches so far in his tenure, with the high-profile additions of Edwards and men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley being some of the most notable.

Some of the clauses obtained by the paper in the new deal are also quite interesting, including a $2 million retention bonus if Anderson remains AD through the end of the contract and up to $1 million in buyout money should he look to terminate the deal.

VIDEO: Alabama’s Nick Saban chows down on a lemon to help raise awareness for charity

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Alabama’s Nick Saban probably doesn’t mind chomping into an orange when he wins the Orange Bowl but the Crimson Tide head coach took a big bite out of a different kind of citrus fruit in order to raise awareness for a child’s charity.

Jumping on board the latest viral video craze to draw attention to a cause, Saban happily bit into a (very sour) lemon this week as part of the appropriately named “Lemon Face Challenge.” The reason? To call attention to 11-year-old Alabama native Aubreigh Nicholas and her Facebook group called Aubreigh’s Army. The group is seeking to inform people and raise money for the rare brain tumor Nicholas was diagnosed with called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG for short.

Here’s the video posted on the group’s page:

DIPG is a devastating diagnosis for both children affected by it and their parents as it is inoperable so kudos to the normally stern-faced Saban for taking the time away from spring practice to make the video. YouCaring page was also setup for Nicholas’ medical expenses and has raised nearly $40,000 at the time of this writing of a $50,000 goal.

Hopefully Saban’s video is enough to help push that total over the top in the coming days as the Facebook video has zoomed past 100,000 views in just the short time since it was posted.

Comcast drops Big Ten Network from some out-of-market areas

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Finding something to replace the Michigan spring game on the schedule is suddenly the least of the Big Ten Network’s worries this week. The same could be fans of the conference who live outside the league’s footprint too.

Reports started surfacing Thursday afternoon and evening that cable giant Comcast (who, full disclosure, is the parent company of NBC Universal) had dropped BTN from its lineup in a rather unexpected move given there was no word about any potential carriage battle between the two. As it turns out, this isn’t some wild rumor spreading on social media, the company is indeed dropping BTN from certain packages outside states within the Big Ten footprint.

Straight from the Comcast corporate account:

Markets in Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin will continue to receive the BTN feed like normal.

While some might worry first about whether or not they’re able to watch a certain game, there is a financial aspect to this news that should not go unnoticed. Comcast pays to carry the Big Ten Network and has a different price they pony up each month for the channel depending on what market it is. The out-of-market price is significantly lower than the in-market price but, when you add it all up over 12 months a year and millions of subscribers, this is still a potentially huge hit worth millions of dollars to the bottom line of BTN and, in turn, the schools themselves.

Needless to say this does not impact other providers such as Time Warner, DirecTV, Dish, Verizon and others but this remains an issue for those who have Comcast and want to watch BTN outside Big Ten territory. Based on the states listed above, even those near Big Ten areas like Maryland fans who live in Northern Virginia or Rutgers alumni in Connecticut could also be facing some changes.

You can still likely get the channel in your area on Comcast but it may now require a change to a different package so if you’re a Buckeye in Oregon or a Wolverine in California, you might want to double-check your channel lineup after today’s news.

Report: Nike refused to pay Washington more than rival Oregon for new apparel deal

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
It doesn’t get the attention of the Iron Bowl nor does it have as cool of a name as ‘The Holy War’ but the rivalry between Oregon and Washington is one of the most intense in college sports — especially football — and extends well into everyday life in the Pacific Northwest.

One of things that many Huskies fans have taken issue with over the years has been the accent of the Ducks to a national power thanks in part due to aid from alum Phil Knight, who just so happens to be the longtime leader of Nike — the two schools’ common apparel outfitter for decades. Washington recently ditched the swoosh as part of a record-setting nine-figure apparel deal with Portland-based adidas and some interesting tidbits are coming out about the new pact and how it went down.

Namely, per Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude, that Nike refused to offer Washington more money than they were paying rival and featured program Oregon.

While one could argue about the business merits of refusing to pay the Huskies more than the Ducks and allowing them to leave for adidas, something says that dollars and cents were not the only thing considered when negotiating with the purple and gold.

Toledo moves spring game to Friday night to avoid inclement weather

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
This is supposed to be one of several big weekends for spring football games around the country but inclement weather forecast in the Midwest has led to other ideas at many schools in the region. While they are not following schools like WisconsinMichigan or West Virginia in completely cancelling their game, Toledo is moving their annual ‘Blue and Gold Spring Football scrimmage’ up to Friday night in order to avoid potential storms on Saturday.

Kickoff at the Glass Bowl is now set for 7 p.m. as a result and the school will use a running clock to keep things moving (and, according to a release, limited to about an hour of action). Players will still be available for autographs after the game and former Rockets stars like Kareem Hunt, Rolan Milligan, Michael Roberts and David Fluellen are still set to serve as honorary coaches even with the festivities being moved under the lights a day earlier.

Interestingly, Toledo is still holding their youth football clinic as scheduled on Saturday morning but will move things indoors to the nearby Fetterman Training Center instead of having it at the stadium.

The Rockets are coming off a banner season in 2017 that included an 11-3 record and that elusive MAC title. The team is set to return as many as 16 starters for the 2018 campaign and should once again be one of the conference favorites even if they don’t get a proper spring game this weekend to send them off to summer workouts.