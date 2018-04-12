Dislocated elbow to keep Rutgers’ leading tackler out of spring game

Yes, an agitated Mother Nature will allow some teams to play their spring games, although not all of those will be at 100-percent health-wise.

One example of that is Rutgers, with head coach Chris Ash confirming on Wednesday’s Big Ten coaches teleconference that Trevor Morris will not play in the Scarlet Knights’ spring game because of a dislocated elbow. RU’s spring game is scheduled to be played this coming Saturday.

The good news for all involved is that the injury is expected to sideline the linebacker for a matter of weeks, not months. Such a timeline would allow him to return to football activities well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August, not to mention the start of the 2018 season in early September.

Morris has started 23 of the past 24 games the past two seasons at weakside linebacker. He started all 12 games this past season, leading the Scarlet Knights in tackles — for the second season in a row — with 118. His 9.8 tackles per game were second in the Big Ten and 18th in the nation.

Following the 2017 campaign, the media voted Morris honorable mention all-conference.