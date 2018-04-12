Dislocated elbow to keep Rutgers’ leading tackler out of spring game

Yes, an agitated Mother Nature will allow some teams to play their spring games, although not all of those will be at 100-percent health-wise.
One example of that is Rutgers, with head coach Chris Ash confirming on Wednesday’s Big Ten coaches teleconference that Trevor Morris will not play in the Scarlet Knights’ spring game because of a dislocated elbow. RU’s spring game is scheduled to be played this coming Saturday.
The good news for all involved is that the injury is expected to sideline the linebacker for a matter of weeks, not months. Such a timeline would allow him to return to football activities well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August, not to mention the start of the 2018 season in early September.
Morris has started 23 of the past 24 games the past two seasons at weakside linebacker. He started all 12 games this past season, leading the Scarlet Knights in tackles — for the second season in a row — with 118. His 9.8 tackles per game were second in the Big Ten and 18th in the nation.
Following the 2017 campaign, the media voted Morris honorable mention all-conference.
Because of early losses to the NFL — Donte Jackson (HERE) and Kevin Toliver (HERE) — as well as a hit on National Signing Day — losing five-star Patrick Surtain Jr. to rival Alabama — Ed Orgeron had made it crystal clear that LSU was in the market for a graduate transfer in the secondary. Thursday morning, the head coach officially got his man.
LSU announced earlier in the day today that Terrence Alexander has signed with the football program. The announcement comes not long after the cornerback took an official visit to the Baton Rouge campus.
It had been confirmed early last month that Alexander would be transferring from Stanford. As he will be coming in as a graduate of his now-former university, the defensive back will be eligible to play immediately this coming season, which will be his final year of eligibility.
A three-star member of Stanford’s 2014 recruiting class, Alexander was rated as the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school in New Orleans. He played in a total of 40 games his first three seasons before an injury in the 2017 opener cost him the remainder of the season.
Because of that injury, Alexander was granted a medical redshirt for the 2017 season.
It just means more. Still.
According to the Tuscaloosa News, four current students at Mississippi State have been arrested on felony charges after allegedly breaking into Alabama’s Mal Moore Athletic Facility last week. The students are alleged to have lifted unspecified sports memorabilia from the facility.
From the News‘ report on Moore-gate:
According to court documents, the four young men were caught on surveillance video breaking into the complex at 1102 Coliseum Drive at 2:17 a.m. the morning of April 4. A UAPD officer wrote in charging documents that items stolen included “various items of memorabilia from within.”
UA Police obtained warrants to charge each suspect Friday. Documents indicate each was arrested on a felony third-degree burglary charge Monday and released the same day on $7,500 bond.
Thus far, Alabama has not confirmed what memorabilia was lifted and whether said lifted memorabilia has been recovered and/or returned.
Mississippi State hasn’t beaten Alabama in football since 2007, Nick Saban‘s first season in Tuscaloosa. Since that 17-12 loss in Starkville more than a decade ago, the Crimson Tide’s average margin of victory over the Bulldogs has been nearly 21 points per game — 20.9, if you’d like to get technical.
MSU, though, will always have the bungled (alleged) heist of its SEC West rivals, so they have that going for them. Which is nice.
Tabari Hines‘ graduation transfer tour, which has already taken him to Austin, will now see him headed for Eugene.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Hines announced that he will take a visit to the Oregon campus on Thursday. That excursion comes a couple of weeks after the wide receiver made a late-March visit to Texas.
In late February, Hines announced that he would be transferring from Wake Forest. As a graduate transfer, the receiver will be eligible to play immediately at whichever FBS program he ultimately chooses.
This past season, Hines’ 53 receptions tied for the team lead, with his 683 receiving yards good for third on the Demon Deacons. His seven receiving touchdowns were also third on the team.
For his collegiate career thus far, Hines has totaled 123 catches for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2015, Hines set school freshman records for receptions (32) and receiving yards (366) in a single season. He’s started 14 games the past two seasons — six in 2017, eight the year before.
Don’t you just love the offseason and its delightful little Twitter spats? Yeah, me neither.
Appearing on the Paul Finebaum radio show Tuesday, former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson created a mini-stir by proclaiming that, while rival Alabama may be the national champions, AU is the reigning champion of the state of Alabama.
Technically, Carlson is correct as the Tigers downed the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl to claim the mythical state championship… before getting drilled by Georgia in the SEC championship game, opening the door for their in-state rivals to claim a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Alabama, of course, took advantage of the opportunity by beating top-ranked Clemson in one of the semifinals and then topping Georgia in an epic title game for the football program’s 17th national championship (Auburn claims two, incidentally).
Tuesday, while Carlson was staking his claim on the airwaves, Alabama was at the White House being feted by President Donald Trump. Wednesday, Alabama’s Twitter account responded to the kicker’s pronouncement.
On a completely unrelated note, the 2018 college football season kicks off in exactly 136 days.