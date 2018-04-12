Four Mississippi State students arrested after alleged break-in at Alabama’s athletic facility

It just means more. Still.
According to the Tuscaloosa News, four current students at Mississippi State have been arrested on felony charges after allegedly breaking into Alabama’s Mal Moore Athletic Facility last week. The students are alleged to have lifted unspecified sports memorabilia from the facility.
From the News‘ report on Moore-gate:
According to court documents, the four young men were caught on surveillance video breaking into the complex at 1102 Coliseum Drive at 2:17 a.m. the morning of April 4. A UAPD officer wrote in charging documents that items stolen included “various items of memorabilia from within.”
UA Police obtained warrants to charge each suspect Friday. Documents indicate each was arrested on a felony third-degree burglary charge Monday and released the same day on $7,500 bond.
Thus far, Alabama has not confirmed what memorabilia was lifted and whether said lifted memorabilia has been recovered and/or returned.
Mississippi State hasn’t beaten Alabama in football since 2007, Nick Saban‘s first season in Tuscaloosa. Since that 17-12 loss in Starkville more than a decade ago, the Crimson Tide’s average margin of victory over the Bulldogs has been nearly 21 points per game — 20.9, if you’d like to get technical.
MSU, though, will always have the bungled (alleged) heist of its SEC West rivals, so they have that going for them. Which is nice.
Because of early losses to the NFL — Donte Jackson (HERE) and Kevin Toliver (HERE) — as well as a hit on National Signing Day — losing five-star Patrick Surtain Jr. to rival Alabama — Ed Orgeron had made it crystal clear that LSU was in the market for a graduate transfer in the secondary. Thursday morning, the head coach officially got his man.
LSU announced earlier in the day today that Terrence Alexander has signed with the football program. The announcement comes not long after the cornerback took an official visit to the Baton Rouge campus.
It had been confirmed early last month that Alexander would be transferring from Stanford. As he will be coming in as a graduate of his now-former university, the defensive back will be eligible to play immediately this coming season, which will be his final year of eligibility.
A three-star member of Stanford’s 2014 recruiting class, Alexander was rated as the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school in New Orleans. He played in a total of 40 games his first three seasons before an injury in the 2017 opener cost him the remainder of the season.
Because of that injury, Alexander was granted a medical redshirt for the 2017 season.
Tabari Hines‘ graduation transfer tour, which has already taken him to Austin, will now see him headed for Eugene.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Hines announced that he will take a visit to the Oregon campus on Thursday. That excursion comes a couple of weeks after the wide receiver made a late-March visit to Texas.
In late February, Hines announced that he would be transferring from Wake Forest. As a graduate transfer, the receiver will be eligible to play immediately at whichever FBS program he ultimately chooses.
This past season, Hines’ 53 receptions tied for the team lead, with his 683 receiving yards good for third on the Demon Deacons. His seven receiving touchdowns were also third on the team.
For his collegiate career thus far, Hines has totaled 123 catches for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2015, Hines set school freshman records for receptions (32) and receiving yards (366) in a single season. He’s started 14 games the past two seasons — six in 2017, eight the year before.
Don’t you just love the offseason and its delightful little Twitter spats? Yeah, me neither.
Appearing on the Paul Finebaum radio show Tuesday, former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson created a mini-stir by proclaiming that, while rival Alabama may be the national champions, AU is the reigning champion of the state of Alabama.
Technically, Carlson is correct as the Tigers downed the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl to claim the mythical state championship… before getting drilled by Georgia in the SEC championship game, opening the door for their in-state rivals to claim a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Alabama, of course, took advantage of the opportunity by beating top-ranked Clemson in one of the semifinals and then topping Georgia in an epic title game for the football program’s 17th national championship (Auburn claims two, incidentally).
Tuesday, while Carlson was staking his claim on the airwaves, Alabama was at the White House being feted by President Donald Trump. Wednesday, Alabama’s Twitter account responded to the kicker’s pronouncement.
On a completely unrelated note, the 2018 college football season kicks off in exactly 136 days.
We’re inching closer to a time where you might be able to toast to the team’s success with your alcoholic beverage of choice while chanting ‘S-E-C, S-E-C, S-E-C!’ at the same time.
In an interview with Birmingham radio station WJOX this week, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne noted that ongoing discussions to change conference policy about alcohol sales stadium-wide are still being discussed and could be on the docket for spring meetings once again in Destin this year.
“I know there are some schools pushing for basically the autonomy for you as a university to decide what you want to do rather than have it be what you do collectively as a league,” Byrne said. “Right now, it’s a league practice. You can allow alcohol in some of your premium areas but that’s about it. But I know there are some institutions that would like to say, ‘Hey, let it be our decision for what we do.’”
The SEC currently allows alcohol sales in premium seating areas like suites, as most conferences do, but is far more restrictive when it comes to general seating areas elsewhere in a school venue. Almost exactly a year ago, commissioner Greg Sankey hinted at a review of the policy and based on Byrne’s recent comments it certainly sounds like there could be some actual movement on changing things in the coming months.
While the SEC has been ahead of the curve on a number of issues in college athletics, this is one area where they are a bit behind compared to some of the peers. West Virginia has been cashing six-figure checks from beer and wine sales at games since they first started the practice back in 2011 and other schools such as Ohio State, Texas, and even Wake Forest have jumped on the trend in recent years.
The SEC may be joining that group at some point as the floodgates fully open in college football to stadium-wide alcohol sales and it might be sooner rather than later in the league based on those recent comments from a key leader in the conference.