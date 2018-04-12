Four Mississippi State students arrested after alleged break-in at Alabama’s athletic facility

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

It just means more. Still.

According to the Tuscaloosa News, four current students at Mississippi State have been arrested on felony charges after allegedly breaking into Alabama’s Mal Moore Athletic Facility last week. The students are alleged to have lifted unspecified sports memorabilia from the facility.

From the News‘ report on Moore-gate:

According to court documents, the four young men were caught on surveillance video breaking into the complex at 1102 Coliseum Drive at 2:17 a.m. the morning of April 4. A UAPD officer wrote in charging documents that items stolen included “various items of memorabilia from within.” UA Police obtained warrants to charge each suspect Friday. Documents indicate each was arrested on a felony third-degree burglary charge Monday and released the same day on $7,500 bond.

Thus far, Alabama has not confirmed what memorabilia was lifted and whether said lifted memorabilia has been recovered and/or returned.

Mississippi State hasn’t beaten Alabama in football since 2007, Nick Saban‘s first season in Tuscaloosa. Since that 17-12 loss in Starkville more than a decade ago, the Crimson Tide’s average margin of victory over the Bulldogs has been nearly 21 points per game — 20.9, if you’d like to get technical.

MSU, though, will always have the bungled (alleged) heist of its SEC West rivals, so they have that going for them. Which is nice.