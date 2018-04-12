Herm Edwards adds former Arizona State star Derek Hagan to growing team of analysts

Are you an all-time great at Arizona State? If not, do you have an old connection to Herm Edwards? If you check either of those two boxes, congrats on being added to the coaching staff of the Sun Devils as an analyst.

The latest name on that list was announced by the school on Thursday morning as former ASU receiver Derek Hagan was named an offensive analyst for his old program.

“We are extremely pleased to be adding Derek Hagan to our coaching staff,” Edwards said in a statement. “I am enthusiastic about what Derek brings to the table as not only one of the greatest receivers in school history, but as a former NFL player as well. He will be a valuable asset to our staff.”

“With all of the positive things that are happening with Sun Devil Football I wanted to be a part of that,” Hagan added. “I wanted to do something to help Coach Edwards and the staff take the program to the next level. I had a nice high school career, but ASU is the place in which I elevated my game. It started daily in practice and eventually carried over to the games. There’s nothing like the Maroon and Gold.”

Hagan starred in Tempe from 2002-05, setting numerous offensive records at the school and leaving college as the all-time Pac-12 leader in receptions. He was a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2006 NFL Draft and played for parts of eight seasons in the league.

Former NFL offensive lineman Kevin Mawae and school legend Danny White are among those who are also involved with the program in an off the field role.