LSU announces signing of Stanford transfer Terrence Alexander

Because of early losses to the NFL — Donte Jackson (HERE) and Kevin Toliver (HERE) — as well as a hit on National Signing Day — losing five-star Patrick Surtain Jr. to rival Alabama — Ed Orgeron had made it crystal clear that LSU was in the market for a graduate transfer in the secondary. Thursday morning, the head coach officially got his man.

LSU announced earlier in the day today that Terrence Alexander has signed with the football program. The announcement comes not long after the cornerback took an official visit to the Baton Rouge campus.

It had been confirmed early last month that Alexander would be transferring from Stanford. As he will be coming in as a graduate of his now-former university, the defensive back will be eligible to play immediately this coming season, which will be his final year of eligibility.

A three-star member of Stanford’s 2014 recruiting class, Alexander was rated as the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school in New Orleans. He played in a total of 40 games his first three seasons before an injury in the 2017 opener cost him the remainder of the season.

Because of that injury, Alexander was granted a medical redshirt for the 2017 season.