Nebraska QB Patrick O’Brien granted release to transfer out of Lincoln

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before a few players were booking their tickets out of Lincoln following the arrival of new coach Scott Frost and quarterback Patrick O’Brien became the biggest name to leave the program on Thursday after announcing via Twitter that he had received his release from the school.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore was far from the type of dual-threat quarterback that Frost is looking for to run his new spread offense and seemed like a good bet to wind up transferring as soon as the change was made away from Mike Riley’s more pro-style attack.
“Pat’s a good athlete, but I think the other three (quarterbacks in practice) are a little more capable of moving the ball with their feet,” the head coach told The Omaha World-Herald after practice. “They’ve just kind of passed him. We want what’s best for all these guys. I really do think he’d be better suited to a more traditional-style offense. That’s what he was recruited here to do, and then the offense changed. We’re on his side and we’re going to support him.”
The former four-star recruit probably won’t take long to find a home on the transfer market but it does appear as though he will have to sit out the 2018 season at whatever program he decides to join.
O’Brien’s departure narrows down the field to replace former starter Tanner Lee for the Cornhuskers. Tristan Gebbia and Adrian Martinez are the only two scholarship signal-callers available to play in the 2018 season, while walk-on Andrew Bunch has received reps this spring. Redshirt freshman Noah Vedral followed Frost to Nebraska from Central Florida but has to sit out the upcoming campaign due to transfer rules so 2019 is the earliest he could see time.
This is supposed to be one of several big weekends for spring football games around the country but inclement weather forecast in the Midwest has led to other ideas at many schools in the region. While they are not following schools like Wisconsin, Michigan or West Virginia in completely cancelling their game, Toledo is moving their annual ‘Blue and Gold Spring Football scrimmage’ up to Friday night in order to avoid potential storms on Saturday.
Kickoff at the Glass Bowl is now set for 7 p.m. as a result and the school will use a running clock to keep things moving (and, according to a release, limited to about an hour of action). Players will still be available for autographs after the game and former Rockets stars like Kareem Hunt, Rolan Milligan, Michael Roberts and David Fluellen are still set to serve as honorary coaches even with the festivities being moved under the lights a day earlier.
Interestingly, Toledo is still holding their youth football clinic as scheduled on Saturday morning but will move things indoors to the nearby Fetterman Training Center instead of having it at the stadium.
The Rockets are coming off a banner season in 2017 that included an 11-3 record and that elusive MAC title. The team is set to return as many as 16 starters for the 2018 campaign and should once again be one of the conference favorites even if they don’t get a proper spring game this weekend to send them off to summer workouts.
Are you an all-time great at Arizona State? If not, do you have an old connection to Herm Edwards? If you check either of those two boxes, congrats on being added to the coaching staff of the Sun Devils as an analyst.
The latest name on that list was announced by the school on Thursday morning as former ASU receiver Derek Hagan was named an offensive analyst for his old program.
“We are extremely pleased to be adding Derek Hagan to our coaching staff,” Edwards said in a statement. “I am enthusiastic about what Derek brings to the table as not only one of the greatest receivers in school history, but as a former NFL player as well. He will be a valuable asset to our staff.”
“With all of the positive things that are happening with Sun Devil Football I wanted to be a part of that,” Hagan added. “I wanted to do something to help Coach Edwards and the staff take the program to the next level. I had a nice high school career, but ASU is the place in which I elevated my game. It started daily in practice and eventually carried over to the games. There’s nothing like the Maroon and Gold.”
Hagan starred in Tempe from 2002-05, setting numerous offensive records at the school and leaving college as the all-time Pac-12 leader in receptions. He was a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2006 NFL Draft and played for parts of eight seasons in the league.
Former NFL offensive lineman Kevin Mawae and school legend Danny White are among those who are also involved with the program in an off the field role.
Yes, an agitated Mother Nature will allow some teams to play their spring games, although not all of those will be at 100-percent health-wise.
One example of that is Rutgers, with head coach Chris Ash confirming on Wednesday’s Big Ten coaches teleconference that Trevor Morris will not play in the Scarlet Knights’ spring game because of a dislocated elbow. RU’s spring game is scheduled to be played this coming Saturday.
The good news for all involved is that the injury is expected to sideline the linebacker for a matter of weeks, not months. Such a timeline would allow him to return to football activities well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August, not to mention the start of the 2018 season in early September.
Morris has started 23 of the past 24 games the past two seasons at weakside linebacker. He started all 12 games this past season, leading the Scarlet Knights in tackles — for the second season in a row — with 118. His 9.8 tackles per game were second in the Big Ten and 18th in the nation.
Following the 2017 campaign, the media voted Morris honorable mention all-conference.
Because of early losses to the NFL — Donte Jackson (HERE) and Kevin Toliver (HERE) — as well as a hit on National Signing Day — losing five-star Patrick Surtain Jr. to rival Alabama — Ed Orgeron had made it crystal clear that LSU was in the market for a graduate transfer in the secondary. Thursday morning, the head coach officially got his man.
LSU announced earlier in the day today that Terrence Alexander has signed with the football program. The announcement comes not long after the cornerback took an official visit to the Baton Rouge campus.
It had been confirmed early last month that Alexander would be transferring from Stanford. As he will be coming in as a graduate of his now-former university, the defensive back will be eligible to play immediately this coming season, which will be his final year of eligibility.
A three-star member of Stanford’s 2014 recruiting class, Alexander was rated as the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school in New Orleans. He played in a total of 40 games his first three seasons before an injury in the 2017 opener cost him the remainder of the season.
Because of that injury, Alexander was granted a medical redshirt for the 2017 season.