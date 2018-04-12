QB Wilton Speight says he will transfer to UCLA from Michigan

UCLA missed out on one graduate transfer quarterback this week and another one last month, but it appears the Pac-12 school has finally landed one.
On his personal Instagram account Thursday night, Wilton Speight announced that he will be transferring to the Bruins to continue his collegiate playing career. The 2018 season will be the quarterback’s final year of eligibility.
Speight announced his transfer from Michigan in late November, but it was reported in January that he was putting off a decision on a new school. Later that month, reports surfaced that Speight would consider a return to U-M if Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson, who’s still fighting the system, was denied his appeal for immediate eligibility; late last month, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that the door was open for a Speight return.
With this move, however, it appears that door is closed. Speight’s announcement, though, could be a good sign for Patterson’s situation.
The starter for the vast majority of the 2016 season, Speight began the 2017 season as the starter as well before a late-September back injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season. Speight finishes the Wolverines portion of his playing career with 3,192 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.