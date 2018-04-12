Report: Nike refused to pay Washington more than rival Oregon for new apparel deal

It doesn’t get the attention of the Iron Bowl nor does it have as cool of a name as ‘The Holy War’ but the rivalry between Oregon and Washington is one of the most intense in college sports — especially football — and extends well into everyday life in the Pacific Northwest.

One of things that many Huskies fans have taken issue with over the years has been the accent of the Ducks to a national power thanks in part due to aid from alum Phil Knight, who just so happens to be the longtime leader of Nike — the two schools’ common apparel outfitter for decades. Washington recently ditched the swoosh as part of a record-setting nine-figure apparel deal with Portland-based adidas and some interesting tidbits are coming out about the new pact and how it went down.

Namely, per Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude, that Nike refused to offer Washington more money than they were paying rival and featured program Oregon.

Interesting tidbit from Cohen: In cash alone, Adidas' offer was worth almost $20M more than Nike's best offer to UW (meaning Adidas' total offer, including product and marketing, was likely worth more than $40M than Nike's). — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) April 12, 2018

This confirms what a source told me: That Nike was not willing to offer UW more than the 11-year, $88M extension it gave Oregon last fall. — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) April 12, 2018

While one could argue about the business merits of refusing to pay the Huskies more than the Ducks and allowing them to leave for adidas, something says that dollars and cents were not the only thing considered when negotiating with the purple and gold.