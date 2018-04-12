Toledo moves spring game to Friday night to avoid inclement weather

This is supposed to be one of several big weekends for spring football games around the country but inclement weather forecast in the Midwest has led to other ideas at many schools in the region. While they are not following schools like Wisconsin, Michigan or West Virginia in completely cancelling their game, Toledo is moving their annual ‘Blue and Gold Spring Football scrimmage’ up to Friday night in order to avoid potential storms on Saturday.

Kickoff at the Glass Bowl is now set for 7 p.m. as a result and the school will use a running clock to keep things moving (and, according to a release, limited to about an hour of action). Players will still be available for autographs after the game and former Rockets stars like Kareem Hunt, Rolan Milligan, Michael Roberts and David Fluellen are still set to serve as honorary coaches even with the festivities being moved under the lights a day earlier.

Interestingly, Toledo is still holding their youth football clinic as scheduled on Saturday morning but will move things indoors to the nearby Fetterman Training Center instead of having it at the stadium.

The Rockets are coming off a banner season in 2017 that included an 11-3 record and that elusive MAC title. The team is set to return as many as 16 starters for the 2018 campaign and should once again be one of the conference favorites even if they don’t get a proper spring game this weekend to send them off to summer workouts.