Arkansas State to make $1.8 million for 2020 Michigan game

The cost of doing nonconference scheduling business continues to rise.
The latest example of that burgeoning phenomenon is Michigan. In March of this year, U-M announced that it had canceled a future home-and-home series with Virginia Tech and replaced the 2020 Tech game with one against Arkansas State.
According to the game contract obtained by mlive.com, U-M will pay the Sun Belt Conference school a whopping $1.8 million for the Sept. 19, 2020, game in Ann Arbor. When the $375,000 cancellation fee paid to Virginia Tech is factored in, that date on the 2020 calendar will cost the U-M athletic department nearly $2.2 million.
A new opponent for the second game against Tech, scheduled for Blacksburg in 2021, has yet to be announced.
The Big Ten and Sun Belt schools, incidentally, have never met before in football. U-M’s most recent game against a team from the SBC came in 2014 against Appalachian State — no, not that Mountaineers team.
Bucking a recent trend, one Power Five school’s spring finale will kick off (mostly) as previously scheduled.
In the run-up to Ohio State’s spring game Saturday, there was concern that, as has been the case throughout the Midwest, adverse weather conditions could force the reigning Big Ten champions to scuttle the annual glorified scrimmage. Friday, however, the football program announced that the spring game will indeed be played on Saturday.
There was a slight change, though, as the game originally scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET will instead commence at 11:45 a.m. ET due to the threat of inclement weather in the Columbus area Saturday afternoon.
OSU had previously announced that all 79,000 tickets available for the spring game had already been distributed. Capacity at the Horseshoe has been temporarily reduced because of construction in two sections of Ohio Stadium.
OSU will be looking to lead the nation in spring-game attendance for the fourth straight year. “Ohio Stadium led the nation with 80,134 fans in an under-construction stadium last year, with a national record 100,189 fans in 2016 and with 99,391 in 2015,” the school wrote in a release.
Fellow B1G member Minnesota had previously moved up its spring game two days because of weather, while Toledo moved its up a day. Michigan (HERE), Iowa State (HERE), West Virginia (HERE) and Wisconsin (HERE) all canceled theirs with not-so-optimal forecasts on the horizon.
For the second time this offseason, Deondre Francois is facing an off-field situation.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Francois is currently facing a misdemeanor charge connected to the possession of pot. The Democrat writes that the Florida State quarterback “was given a notice to appear in court by Tallahassee Police and faces a charge of possession of fewer than 20 grams of marijuana.”
It’s unclear what led up to the charge.
“We are aware of the situation and it is being handled internally,” first-year head coach Willie Taggart told the newspaper in a statement.
In January, police were called to the apartment that Francois shared with his pregnant girlfriend because of an alleged domestic incident. Because of “conflicting statements and lack of independent witnesses,” however, no charges were ever filed in connection to that incident.
Francois started all 13 games under center for FSU in 2016 as well as the 2017 opener before going down in that loss to Alabama with what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury. He has been limited this spring as he continues to recover from that injury.
It appears the depth in Georgia’s receiving corps could be taking a hit in the not-too-distant future.
Thursday, head coach Kirby Smart revealed that Michael Chigbu “may be thinking about hanging it up.” The wide receiver has dealt with nagging and lingering shoulder and knee injuries over the past two seasons.
While he’s been thinking about retiring from the sport, a final decision hasn’t been made.
A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2015 recruiting class, Chigbu was rated as the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Chigbu enjoyed his best season as a true sophomore in 2016, starting seven of the nine games in which he played and totaling nine receptions for 88 yards. After not catching a pass this past season, he has 13 receptions and 116 receiving yards for his career.
UCLA missed out on one graduate transfer quarterback this week and another one last month, but it appears the Pac-12 school has finally landed one.
On his personal Instagram account Thursday night, Wilton Speight announced that he will be transferring to the Bruins to continue his collegiate playing career. The 2018 season will be the quarterback’s final year of eligibility.
Speight announced his transfer from Michigan in late November, but it was reported in January that he was putting off a decision on a new school. Later that month, reports surfaced that Speight would consider a return to U-M if Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson, who’s still fighting the system, was denied his appeal for immediate eligibility; late last month, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that the door was open for a Speight return.
With this move, however, it appears that door is closed. Speight’s announcement, though, could be a good sign for Patterson’s situation.
The starter for the vast majority of the 2016 season, Speight began the 2017 season as the starter as well before a late-September back injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season. Speight finishes the Wolverines portion of his playing career with 3,192 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.