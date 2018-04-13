Florida State QB Deondre Francois facing misdemeanor weed charge

For the second time this offseason, Deondre Francois is facing an off-field situation.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Francois is currently facing a misdemeanor charge connected to the possession of pot. The Democrat writes that the Florida State quarterback “was given a notice to appear in court by Tallahassee Police and faces a charge of possession of fewer than 20 grams of marijuana.”

It’s unclear what led up to the charge.

“We are aware of the situation and it is being handled internally,” first-year head coach Willie Taggart told the newspaper in a statement.

In January, police were called to the apartment that Francois shared with his pregnant girlfriend because of an alleged domestic incident. Because of “conflicting statements and lack of independent witnesses,” however, no charges were ever filed in connection to that incident.

Francois started all 13 games under center for FSU in 2016 as well as the 2017 opener before going down in that loss to Alabama with what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury. He has been limited this spring as he continues to recover from that injury.