Injuries may end playing career of Georgia WR Michael Chigbu

By John TaylorApr 13, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
It appears the depth in Georgia’s receiving corps could be taking a hit in the not-too-distant future.

Thursday, head coach Kirby Smart revealed that Michael Chigbu “may be thinking about hanging it up.” The wide receiver has dealt with nagging and lingering shoulder and knee injuries over the past two seasons.

While he’s been thinking about retiring from the sport, a final decision hasn’t been made.

A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2015 recruiting class, Chigbu was rated as the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Louisiana.  Chigbu enjoyed his best season as a true sophomore in 2016, starting seven of the nine games in which he played and totaling nine receptions for 88 yards.  After not catching a pass this past season, he has 13 receptions and 116 receiving yards for his career.

QB Wilton Speight says he will transfer to UCLA from Michigan

By John TaylorApr 12, 2018, 9:46 PM EDT
UCLA missed out on one graduate transfer quarterback this week and another one last month, but it appears the Pac-12 school has finally landed one.

On his personal Instagram account Thursday night, Wilton Speight announced that he will be transferring to the Bruins to continue his collegiate playing career.  The 2018 season will be the quarterback’s final year of eligibility.

Speight announced his transfer from Michigan in late November, but it was reported in January that he was putting off a decision on a new school.  Later that month, reports surfaced that Speight would consider a return to U-M if Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson, who’s still fighting the system, was denied his appeal for immediate eligibility; late last month, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that the door was open for a Speight return.

With this move, however, it appears that door is closed.  Speight’s announcement, though, could be a good sign for Patterson’s situation.

The starter for the vast majority of the 2016 season, Speight began the 2017 season as the starter as well before a late-September back injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season.  Speight finishes the Wolverines portion of his playing career with 3,192 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

VIDEO: Alabama’s Nick Saban chows down on a lemon to help raise awareness for charity

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Alabama’s Nick Saban probably doesn’t mind chomping into an orange when he wins the Orange Bowl but the Crimson Tide head coach took a big bite out of a different kind of citrus fruit in order to raise awareness for a child’s charity.

Jumping on board the latest viral video craze to draw attention to a cause, Saban happily bit into a (very sour) lemon this week as part of the appropriately named “Lemon Face Challenge.” The reason? To call attention to 11-year-old Alabama native Aubreigh Nicholas and her Facebook group called Aubreigh’s Army. The group is seeking to inform people and raise money for the rare brain tumor Nicholas was diagnosed with called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG for short.

Here’s the video posted on the group’s page:

DIPG is a devastating diagnosis for both children affected by it and their parents as it is inoperable so kudos to the normally stern-faced Saban for taking the time away from spring practice to make the video. YouCaring page was also setup for Nicholas’ medical expenses and has raised nearly $40,000 at the time of this writing of a $50,000 goal.

Hopefully Saban’s video is enough to help push that total over the top in the coming days as the Facebook video has zoomed past 100,000 views in just the short time since it was posted.

Comcast drops Big Ten Network from some out-of-market areas

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Finding something to replace the Michigan spring game on the schedule is suddenly the least of the Big Ten Network’s worries this week. The same could be fans of the conference who live outside the league’s footprint too.

Reports started surfacing Thursday afternoon and evening that cable giant Comcast (who, full disclosure, is the parent company of NBC Universal) had dropped BTN from its lineup in a rather unexpected move given there was no word about any potential carriage battle between the two. As it turns out, this isn’t some wild rumor spreading on social media, the company is indeed dropping BTN from certain packages outside states within the Big Ten footprint.

Straight from the Comcast corporate account:

Markets in Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin will continue to receive the BTN feed like normal.

While some might worry first about whether or not they’re able to watch a certain game, there is a financial aspect to this news that should not go unnoticed. Comcast pays to carry the Big Ten Network and has a different price they pony up each month for the channel depending on what market it is. The out-of-market price is significantly lower than the in-market price but, when you add it all up over 12 months a year and millions of subscribers, this is still a potentially huge hit worth millions of dollars to the bottom line of BTN and, in turn, the schools themselves.

Needless to say this does not impact other providers such as Time Warner, DirecTV, Dish, Verizon and others but this remains an issue for those who have Comcast and want to watch BTN outside Big Ten territory. Based on the states listed above, even those near Big Ten areas like Maryland fans who live in Northern Virginia or Rutgers alumni in Connecticut could also be facing some changes.

You can still likely get the channel in your area on Comcast but it may now require a change to a different package so if you’re a Buckeye in Oregon or a Wolverine in California, you might want to double-check your channel lineup after today’s news.

Report: Nike refused to pay Washington more than rival Oregon for new apparel deal

By Bryan FischerApr 12, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
It doesn’t get the attention of the Iron Bowl nor does it have as cool of a name as ‘The Holy War’ but the rivalry between Oregon and Washington is one of the most intense in college sports — especially football — and extends well into everyday life in the Pacific Northwest.

One of things that many Huskies fans have taken issue with over the years has been the accent of the Ducks to a national power thanks in part due to aid from alum Phil Knight, who just so happens to be the longtime leader of Nike — the two schools’ common apparel outfitter for decades. Washington recently ditched the swoosh as part of a record-setting nine-figure apparel deal with Portland-based adidas and some interesting tidbits are coming out about the new pact and how it went down.

Namely, per Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude, that Nike refused to offer Washington more money than they were paying rival and featured program Oregon.

While one could argue about the business merits of refusing to pay the Huskies more than the Ducks and allowing them to leave for adidas, something says that dollars and cents were not the only thing considered when negotiating with the purple and gold.