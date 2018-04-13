Minnesota stops spring game to award scholarship to walk-on

When it comes to viral videos in sports, two things may never get old. The first are the videos of soldiers surprising their families at a game. The second is when a college athlete is surprised with a scholarship in front of his teammates. On Thursday night, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took the opportunity during the spring game to let one player, defensive lineman Sam Renner, get his moment to remember for as long as lives.
The Gophers moved their spring game up to Thursday due to inclement weather heading their way. Whether that played a role in the surprise announcement is unknown, but Fleck stopped the spring game for the very special announcement. The moment occurred shortly after the start of the second quarter when Fleck called for a video replay following a turnover in the game. Of course, this ended up just being the break in the action Fleck was counting on having in order to pull off the surprise, as a video on the scoreboard made the announcement to the team and fans in attendance. The entire team gathered around Renner to celebrate the milestone.
Why we love spring football today: @Coach_Fleck paused Thursday's spring game to give walk-on defensive end Sam Renner a scholarship.
Get ready for a wave of transfer news coming around college football in the coming weeks. As spring practices come to a close, some players will use the time to reflect on their positions within their current programs and some will choose to pursue other options. Arkansas tight end Will Gragg will reportedly be one of them.
According to a report from Hawgs 247, Gragg has made the decision to leave Arkansas and explore other options as a graduate transfer. As a graduate transfer, Gragg will be eligible to play with another FBS program this fall, should that be where he lands. Gragg will take with him two years of eligibility, making him a lucrative tight end option on the transfer market.
Gragg appeared in 10 games for the Razorbacks in 2017, with five receptions for 61 yards. It was his only season on the field. Gragg sat out the 2015 season as a redshirt and did not take a snap on the field in 2016.
It is not reported or known where Gragg may continue his college career, but the former four-star recruit could bring some good potential to any program in need of some depth at the tight end position.
The kickoff rule that was most likely to be approved, has been approved. On Friday, the NCAA Football Rules Oversight Panel approved a rule that will allow for kick returners to call for a fair catch inside the 25-yard line and allow the team to begin an offensive series at the 25-yard line.
Essentially, kick returners now have a 25-yard grace period for what amounts to a touchback. If the ball goes in the end zone, the offensive series will begin at the 25-yard line, unless the returner chooses to return the ball (in which case the ball is spotted where the returner is marked down with the ball). But now, a returner may wave an arm for a fair catch anywhere between the goal line and 25-yard line and down the ball immediately, only to have the offense start at the 25-yard line.
The rule is the latest attempt to ensure the safety of players on kickoff returns, which tend to be among the most violent plays in the game. It was just one of the rules approved by the rules oversight panel.
In addition to the kickoff rule change, the Football Rules Oversight Panel approved rules regarding blocking below the waist in an effort to make it easier for players, coaches, and officials to understand and execute the rule clearly. In particular, offenses will not be allowed to block below the waist when a block occurs more than five yards past the line of scrimmage. All blocks must also come from the front, except by interior linemen.
Of course, pace of play remains an issue the NCAA continues to address. Oen approved rule will run a 40-second play clock for extra points and two-point conversion attempts after a touchdown is scored. The play clock will also be set quicker after a kickoff to keep things flowing as well. On top of that, a 10-second runoff of the game clock will be instituted following an instant replay being overturned when the game is inside one minute of either half if the correct ruling would not have stopped the clock.
Is it a sign of a new look for a new era, or just purely a coincidence and a way to use up whatever paint is left over on the budget for the academic year? Whatever the case may be, Texas A&M showed off a look at Kyle Field ahead of tomorrow’s spring game. In a pleasing tease to many, Texas A&M has decided to paint the endzones maroon for the spring game.
Texas A&M traditionally keeps the endzones without any paint, allowing the grass surface to be untouched other than the “Texas A&M” wordmark in each end of the field. The Aggies have painted the end zone before, although just for special occasions. Maybe the spring game qualifies as a special occasion for the Aggies.
It will be the first chance Aggie fans get to see their beloved football program under the direction of new head coach Jimbo Fisher. The former Florida State head coach comes to College Station with lofty expectations (the man already has been given a trophy for a national championship he has yet to win).
The maroon background on the field looks sharp, and here’s to hoping Texas A&M decided to keep that look moving forward.
It’s not-so-happy Trails for one member of the Cincinnati football program.
UC announced Friday that rising redshirt junior Ross Trail has asked for and been granted a release from his UC scholarship. No specific reason for the decision to transfer was given, although it comes as not much of a surprise as, because of his standing on the quarterback depth chart, speculation of late had centered on the possibility of Trail moving on.
Senior Hayden Moore is firmly entrenched as the Bearcats starter, while redshirt freshman Desmond Ridder had seemingly surpassed Trail as the likely backup heading into the 2018 season.
“We appreciate Ross’ hard work and effort during his time as a Bearcat and wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell said in a statement.
Trail played in six games during his time with the Bearcats, including a pair of starts. Both of those starts came during the 2016 season, which included a win over Miami of Ohio in the first start of his collegiate career. That year, he passed for 494 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions on his 70 pass attempts.
In limited action last season as Moore’s primary backup, Trail completed five-of-nine passes for 31 yards.