Ohio State’s spring game a go, albeit with a time change

Bucking a recent trend, one Power Five school’s spring finale will kick off (mostly) as previously scheduled.

In the run-up to Ohio State’s spring game Saturday, there was concern that, as has been the case throughout the Midwest, adverse weather conditions could force the reigning Big Ten champions to scuttle the annual glorified scrimmage. Friday, however, the football program announced that the spring game will indeed be played on Saturday.

There was a slight change, though, as the game originally scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET will instead commence at 11:45 a.m. ET due to the threat of inclement weather in the Columbus area Saturday afternoon.

OSU had previously announced that all 79,000 tickets available for the spring game had already been distributed. Capacity at the Horseshoe has been temporarily reduced because of construction in two sections of Ohio Stadium.

OSU will be looking to lead the nation in spring-game attendance for the fourth straight year. “Ohio Stadium led the nation with 80,134 fans in an under-construction stadium last year, with a national record 100,189 fans in 2016 and with 99,391 in 2015,” the school wrote in a release.

Fellow B1G member Minnesota had previously moved up its spring game two days because of weather, while Toledo moved its up a day. Michigan (HERE), Iowa State (HERE), West Virginia (HERE) and Wisconsin (HERE) all canceled theirs with not-so-optimal forecasts on the horizon.