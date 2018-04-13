QB Ross Trail transferring from Cincinnati

It’s not-so-happy Trails for one member of the Cincinnati football program.

UC announced Friday that rising redshirt junior Ross Trail has asked for and been granted a release from his UC scholarship. No specific reason for the decision to transfer was given, although it comes as not much of a surprise as, because of his standing on the quarterback depth chart, speculation of late had centered on the possibility of Trail moving on.

Senior Hayden Moore is firmly entrenched as the Bearcats starter, while redshirt freshman Desmond Ridder had seemingly surpassed Trail as the likely backup heading into the 2018 season.

“We appreciate Ross’ hard work and effort during his time as a Bearcat and wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell said in a statement.

Trail played in six games during his time with the Bearcats, including a pair of starts. Both of those starts came during the 2016 season, which included a win over Miami of Ohio in the first start of his collegiate career. That year, he passed for 494 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions on his 70 pass attempts.

In limited action last season as Moore’s primary backup, Trail completed five-of-nine passes for 31 yards.