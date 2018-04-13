Texas A&M paints end zones for spring game

Is it a sign of a new look for a new era, or just purely a coincidence and a way to use up whatever paint is left over on the budget for the academic year? Whatever the case may be, Texas A&M showed off a look at Kyle Field ahead of tomorrow’s spring game. In a pleasing tease to many, Texas A&M has decided to paint the endzones maroon for the spring game.

Texas A&M traditionally keeps the endzones without any paint, allowing the grass surface to be untouched other than the “Texas A&M” wordmark in each end of the field. The Aggies have painted the end zone before, although just for special occasions. Maybe the spring game qualifies as a special occasion for the Aggies.

It will be the first chance Aggie fans get to see their beloved football program under the direction of new head coach Jimbo Fisher. The former Florida State head coach comes to College Station with lofty expectations (the man already has been given a trophy for a national championship he has yet to win).

The maroon background on the field looks sharp, and here’s to hoping Texas A&M decided to keep that look moving forward.

