Texas A&M paints end zones for spring game

Is it a sign of a new look for a new era, or just purely a coincidence and a way to use up whatever paint is left over on the budget for the academic year? Whatever the case may be, Texas A&M showed off a look at Kyle Field ahead of tomorrow’s spring game. In a pleasing tease to many, Texas A&M has decided to paint the endzones maroon for the spring game.
Texas A&M traditionally keeps the endzones without any paint, allowing the grass surface to be untouched other than the “Texas A&M” wordmark in each end of the field. The Aggies have painted the end zone before, although just for special occasions. Maybe the spring game qualifies as a special occasion for the Aggies.
It will be the first chance Aggie fans get to see their beloved football program under the direction of new head coach Jimbo Fisher. The former Florida State head coach comes to College Station with lofty expectations (the man already has been given a trophy for a national championship he has yet to win).
The maroon background on the field looks sharp, and here’s to hoping Texas A&M decided to keep that look moving forward.
It’s not-so-happy Trails for one member of the Cincinnati football program.
UC announced Friday that rising redshirt junior Ross Trail has asked for and been granted a release from his UC scholarship. No specific reason for the decision to transfer was given, although it comes as not much of a surprise as, because of his standing on the quarterback depth chart, speculation of late had centered on the possibility of Trail moving on.
Senior Hayden Moore is firmly entrenched as the Bearcats starter, while redshirt freshman Desmond Ridder had seemingly surpassed Trail as the likely backup heading into the 2018 season.
“We appreciate Ross’ hard work and effort during his time as a Bearcat and wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell said in a statement.
Trail played in six games during his time with the Bearcats, including a pair of starts. Both of those starts came during the 2016 season, which included a win over Miami of Ohio in the first start of his collegiate career. That year, he passed for 494 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions on his 70 pass attempts.
In limited action last season as Moore’s primary backup, Trail completed five-of-nine passes for 31 yards.
The cost of doing nonconference scheduling business continues to rise.
The latest example of that burgeoning phenomenon is Michigan. In March of this year, U-M announced that it had canceled a future home-and-home series with Virginia Tech and replaced the 2020 Tech game with one against Arkansas State.
According to the game contract obtained by mlive.com, U-M will pay the Sun Belt Conference school a whopping $1.8 million for the Sept. 19, 2020, game in Ann Arbor. When the $375,000 cancellation fee paid to Virginia Tech is factored in, that date on the 2020 calendar will cost the U-M athletic department nearly $2.2 million.
A new opponent for the second game against Tech, scheduled for Blacksburg in 2021, has yet to be announced.
The Big Ten and Sun Belt schools, incidentally, have never met before in football. U-M’s most recent game against a team from the SBC came in 2014 against Appalachian State — no, not that Mountaineers team.
Bucking a recent trend, one Power Five school’s spring finale will kick off (mostly) as previously scheduled.
In the run-up to Ohio State’s spring game Saturday, there was concern that, as has been the case throughout the Midwest, adverse weather conditions could force the reigning Big Ten champions to scuttle the annual glorified scrimmage. Friday, however, the football program announced that the spring game will indeed be played on Saturday.
There was a slight change, though, as the game originally scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET will instead commence at 11:45 a.m. ET due to the threat of inclement weather in the Columbus area Saturday afternoon.
OSU had previously announced that all 79,000 tickets available for the spring game had already been distributed. Capacity at the Horseshoe has been temporarily reduced because of construction in two sections of Ohio Stadium.
OSU will be looking to lead the nation in spring-game attendance for the fourth straight year. “Ohio Stadium led the nation with 80,134 fans in an under-construction stadium last year, with a national record 100,189 fans in 2016 and with 99,391 in 2015,” the school wrote in a release.
Fellow B1G member Minnesota had previously moved up its spring game two days because of weather, while Toledo moved its up a day. Michigan (HERE), Iowa State (HERE), West Virginia (HERE) and Wisconsin (HERE) all canceled theirs with not-so-optimal forecasts on the horizon.
For the second time this offseason, Deondre Francois is facing an off-field situation.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Francois is currently facing a misdemeanor charge connected to the possession of pot. The Democrat writes that the Florida State quarterback “was given a notice to appear in court by Tallahassee Police and faces a charge of possession of fewer than 20 grams of marijuana.”
It’s unclear what led up to the charge.
“We are aware of the situation and it is being handled internally,” first-year head coach Willie Taggart told the newspaper in a statement.
In January, police were called to the apartment that Francois shared with his pregnant girlfriend because of an alleged domestic incident. Because of “conflicting statements and lack of independent witnesses,” however, no charges were ever filed in connection to that incident.
Francois started all 13 games under center for FSU in 2016 as well as the 2017 opener before going down in that loss to Alabama with what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury. He has been limited this spring as he continues to recover from that injury.