LOOK: Mike Gundy takes off shirt to honor Bob Stoops

Today is Bob Stoops day at Oklahoma. The Sooners turned their spring game into a celebration of Stoops’s 18-year career, as hundreds of his former players made the trek to Norman to honor their former coach.
Stoops won 10 of the 12 meetings between the two men, but as the most important people in the state over the course of their respective tenures, the relationship between the former OU coach and the current OSU coach clearly stretched beyond football.
Once Gundy’s tribute ended, Oklahoma closed down its Stoops tribute in the most Oklahoma way possible: with a Toby Keith concert.
Is it really a Toby Keith Bob Stoops tribute if there isn’t a red solo cup champagne toast?
A gem of a stadium is about to get a much-needed polish.
Nestled into the Franklin Mountains, UTEP’s Sun Bowl stadium is one of the most unique venues in all of college football. But the 55-year-old venue is in dire need of updating, and on Friday UTEP announced a project to do just that.
The school will pour $10-15 million will add premium seating, install a new press box with luxury boxes and renovate the concourses throughout the stadium. It will be the Sun Bowl’s first major renovation since 1982, when the capacity increased from 30,000 to its current 52,000. The new project will give the Sun Bowl a new facade, install air conditioning in the press box and create open-air loge boxes for a premium seating option.
“One of the most beautiful stadiums in college football will become even more breathtaking,” AD Jim Senter said, via the El Paso Times. “We thank GECU for their partnership, their commitment and their investment in helping get this project underway.”
The concourses are expected to be expanded in time for the Sept. 1 opener against Northern Arizona. Construction will then move to behind-the-scenes portions of the stadium for the fall before kicking into high gear over the next off-season, with the entire project to be completed in time for the 2019 opener on Aug. 31 against Houston Baptist.
“This will be good for the community, good for El Paso,” Senter said. “It’s going to be a tremendous upgrade. This will present UTEP athletics and El Paso in a much better light.”
Cancer-battling QB Rex Culpepper fires TD pass in Syracuse spring game
Spring games are known for feel-good moments. It can be a walk-on earning a scholarship, a moment of coach-led comedy, or, as most often seems to be the case, a young fan going through a season of medical adversity steps on the field to score a touchdown with their heroes. Surely you remember this moment from Nebraska’s spring game in 2013.
Syracuse had one of its own moments on Friday night– with a twist. The “player” who scored a touchdown was actually a player.
Orange quarterback Rex Culpepper stepped away from the team last month to focus on his battle with testicular cancer, but returned for lead the offense for a drive in the spring game. As you can imagine, his teammates went bananas for him.
“It just felt surreal,” Culpepper said afterward. “It was spectacular. I’ll never forget that.”
No score was kept in the game, but Culpepper did go 4-of-4 for 55 yards with the touchdown. A rising sophomore, Culpepper hit 45-of-75 passes for 518 yards with two touchdowns against three interceptions in 2017. He is expected to return to the team and backup senior Eric Dungey in the fall.
Minnesota stops spring game to award scholarship to walk-on
When it comes to viral videos in sports, two things may never get old. The first are the videos of soldiers surprising their families at a game. The second is when a college athlete is surprised with a scholarship in front of his teammates. On Thursday night, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took the opportunity during the spring game to let one player, defensive lineman Sam Renner, get his moment to remember for as long as lives.
The Gophers moved their spring game up to Thursday due to inclement weather heading their way. Whether that played a role in the surprise announcement is unknown, but Fleck stopped the spring game for the very special announcement. The moment occurred shortly after the start of the second quarter when Fleck called for a video replay following a turnover in the game. Of course, this ended up just being the break in the action Fleck was counting on having in order to pull off the surprise, as a video on the scoreboard made the announcement to the team and fans in attendance. The entire team gathered around Renner to celebrate the milestone.
Why we love spring football today: @Coach_Fleck paused Thursday's spring game to give walk-on defensive end Sam Renner a scholarship.
Get ready for a wave of transfer news coming around college football in the coming weeks. As spring practices come to a close, some players will use the time to reflect on their positions within their current programs and some will choose to pursue other options. Arkansas tight end Will Gragg will reportedly be one of them.
According to a report from Hawgs 247, Gragg has made the decision to leave Arkansas and explore other options as a graduate transfer. As a graduate transfer, Gragg will be eligible to play with another FBS program this fall, should that be where he lands. Gragg will take with him two years of eligibility, making him a lucrative tight end option on the transfer market.
Gragg appeared in 10 games for the Razorbacks in 2017, with five receptions for 61 yards. It was his only season on the field. Gragg sat out the 2015 season as a redshirt and did not take a snap on the field in 2016.
It is not reported or known where Gragg may continue his college career, but the former four-star recruit could bring some good potential to any program in need of some depth at the tight end position.