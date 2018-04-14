LOOK: Mike Gundy takes off shirt to honor Bob Stoops

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Today is Bob Stoops day at Oklahoma. The Sooners turned their spring game into a celebration of Stoops’s 18-year career, as hundreds of his former players made the trek to Norman to honor their former coach.

Thank you for taking a chance on a small town kid!!! The lessons learned under you still impact me every day. Can’t wait to honor you this weekend. #BeThere #SaluteToStoops pic.twitter.com/LL74NalZmr — Teddy Lehman (@TedLehman11) April 12, 2018

Oklahoma also decorated the field to honor Stoops, and unveiled his much-awaited statue.

OU held a big dinner on Friday night, with pre-recorded tributes by a number of luminaries throughout the Stoops era. Including Mike Gundy.

Mike Gundy’s tribute to Bob Stoops: they can go hunting, golfing and swimming pic.twitter.com/Bw9JnRuZ6e — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 14, 2018

Stoops won 10 of the 12 meetings between the two men, but as the most important people in the state over the course of their respective tenures, the relationship between the former OU coach and the current OSU coach clearly stretched beyond football.

Once Gundy’s tribute ended, Oklahoma closed down its Stoops tribute in the most Oklahoma way possible: with a Toby Keith concert.