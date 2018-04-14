Ryan Shazier earns round of applause at Ohio State spring game

Ryan Shazier was an honorary captain at Ohio State’s spring game today, apart from his fellow captain and former Buckeye standout Malcolm Jenkins. Shazier, of course, suffered a spinal injury while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in December, so his appearance was especially noteworthy.
Appear Shazier did, and he looked great. He drove a golf cart to the middle of the field and stood as the Ohio Stadium masses gave him a round of applause.
A 4-star recruit in Ohio State’s class of 2011, the Plantation, Fla., native was one of the most decorated players in a highly-decorated era of Ohio State football. A First Team All-Big Ten and All-America performer in 2013, Shazier helped Ohio State complete back-to-back 12-0 regular seasons before leaving early for the 2014 NFL Draft. He was a first round selection of the Steelers, where he reached the Pro Bowl in 2016 and ’17. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert announced at the NFL combine Shazier has been ruled out for the 2018 season.
Georgia Tech is in the process of renovating its football locker room, but the project hit a snag when contractors discovered a long-forgotten swimming pool under the ground.
“They weren’t ready for (the pool) because it didn’t show up on any renderings, maps,” Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The old pool was a surprise they weren’t ready for.”
The 25-yard natatorium, part of a gym named after former Ramblin’ Wreck football coach John Heisman, was installed in 1938 at request of the U.S. Navy for a drownproofing class, where students would learn how to remain afloat “for a prolonged period of time with their hand and feet bound.” The class was a requirement for graduation from 1940 through 1986 — which means Stansbury, himself a 1984 Tech graduate, would have taken the class.
A Georgia Tech spokesman told the AJC that the pool discovery would not delay the $4.5 million locker room renovation project. The locker room is expected to open in time for preseason camp in August.
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a setback in his recovery from the hand injury that has cost him much of spring practice and may force him out of next Saturday’s A-Day game, Nick Saban confirmed Saturday.
“You know, Tua had a little setback yesterday with his hand,” Saban said, via the Tuscaloosa News. “Doctors are trying to evaluate the best course of action and what we do with him the remainder of spring. That said, I can’t really tell you any more. He didn’t take any snaps today. He did take a lot of snaps yesterday. We’re going to try to protect this and make sure that this thing is not going to be an issue for him in the fall.”
Tagovailoa was expected to compete with incumbent Jalen Hurts for the Tide’s starting quarterback job, but thus far that competition has not materialized. Tempting as it may be to hand-wave any issue Alabama faces with “They’re Bama,” missing much of spring practice is a significant loss for Tagovailoa. Alabama is looking to replace Calvin Ridley, whose 63 receptions accounted for more than every returning wideout — combined. Alabama is also working in two more voices to the play-calling process, as Mike Locksley ascended to offensive coordinator and Dan Enos was hired as associate head coach and quarterbacks coach after Brian Daboll left for the Buffalo Bills.
Alabama will practice twice this week ahead of Saturday’s spring game. Tagovailoa’s status for all three events is unknown, trending toward doubtful.
If the sophomore is unable to go, Alabama will be down to two healthy scholarship quarterbacks: Hurts and Mac Jones. Jones is a 4-star recruit from Jacksonville who redshirted in 2017.
“I think Mac had made a lot of improvement,” Saban said. “He’s a guy that has to mature in terms of… He’s very competitive. When you’re the quarterback, how does what I’m doing affect my unit? So when things don’t go well, you can’t always show your emotions, show your disappointment. You have to be positive, like ‘We’re going to get them on the next play.’ That’s a part of his leadership we have to continue to work on. But he’s made more and more good plays. We feel really good about his development. We’re just trying to get him to focus on being the best player that he can be. Because he’s going to be in position this year where he’s not going to be far away from having to play.”
A gem of a stadium is about to get a much-needed polish.
Nestled into the Franklin Mountains, UTEP’s Sun Bowl stadium is one of the most unique venues in all of college football. But the 55-year-old venue is in dire need of updating, and on Friday UTEP announced a project to do just that.
The school will pour $10-15 million will add premium seating, install a new press box with luxury boxes and renovate the concourses throughout the stadium. It will be the Sun Bowl’s first major renovation since 1982, when the capacity increased from 30,000 to its current 52,000. The new project will give the Sun Bowl a new facade, install air conditioning in the press box and create open-air loge boxes for a premium seating option.
“One of the most beautiful stadiums in college football will become even more breathtaking,” AD Jim Senter said, via the El Paso Times. “We thank GECU for their partnership, their commitment and their investment in helping get this project underway.”
The concourses are expected to be expanded in time for the Sept. 1 opener against Northern Arizona. Construction will then move to behind-the-scenes portions of the stadium for the fall before kicking into high gear over the next off-season, with the entire project to be completed in time for the 2019 opener on Aug. 31 against Houston Baptist.
“This will be good for the community, good for El Paso,” Senter said. “It’s going to be a tremendous upgrade. This will present UTEP athletics and El Paso in a much better light.”
Today is Bob Stoops day at Oklahoma. The Sooners turned their spring game into a celebration of Stoops’s 18-year career, as hundreds of his former players made the trek to Norman to honor their former coach.
Oklahoma also decorated the field to honor Stoops, and unveiled his much-awaited statue.
OU held a big dinner on Friday night, with pre-recorded tributes by a number of luminaries throughout the Stoops era. Including Mike Gundy.
Stoops won 10 of the 12 meetings between the two men, but as the most important people in the state over the course of their respective tenures, the relationship between the former OU coach and the current OSU coach clearly stretched beyond football.
Once Gundy’s tribute ended, Oklahoma closed down its Stoops tribute in the most Oklahoma way possible: with a Toby Keith concert.