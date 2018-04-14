UTEP to pour multi-million dollar upgrades into Sun Bowl stadium

A gem of a stadium is about to get a much-needed polish.

Nestled into the Franklin Mountains, UTEP’s Sun Bowl stadium is one of the most unique venues in all of college football. But the 55-year-old venue is in dire need of updating, and on Friday UTEP announced a project to do just that.

The school will pour $10-15 million will add premium seating, install a new press box with luxury boxes and renovate the concourses throughout the stadium. It will be the Sun Bowl’s first major renovation since 1982, when the capacity increased from 30,000 to its current 52,000. The new project will give the Sun Bowl a new facade, install air conditioning in the press box and create open-air loge boxes for a premium seating option.

“One of the most beautiful stadiums in college football will become even more breathtaking,” AD Jim Senter said, via the El Paso Times. “We thank GECU for their partnership, their commitment and their investment in helping get this project underway.”

The concourses are expected to be expanded in time for the Sept. 1 opener against Northern Arizona. Construction will then move to behind-the-scenes portions of the stadium for the fall before kicking into high gear over the next off-season, with the entire project to be completed in time for the 2019 opener on Aug. 31 against Houston Baptist.

“This will be good for the community, good for El Paso,” Senter said. “It’s going to be a tremendous upgrade. This will present UTEP athletics and El Paso in a much better light.”