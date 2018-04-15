Dabo Swinney on Kelly Bryant: He’s still No. 1 quarterback if we played today

Clemson seems like a near lock to be either No. 1 or No.2 in the preseason polls later this year given what the team is returning for 2018 but one of the biggest question everybody outside the program is asking about is the age-old ‘Who will start at quarterback?’ While you normally don’t hear that after a young signal-caller returns to the program coming off a 12-2 record and yet another College Football Playoff appearance but such is life for rising senior Kelly Bryant.

The biggest reason there is so much talk about that is not so much Bryant’s fault as much as the presence of those behind him, including star freshman Trevor Lawrence and former five-star Hunter Johnson on the depth chart. Lawrence in particular had a terrific spring game on Saturday (11-of-16 for 122 yards and a touchdown) and thoroughly outplayed Bryant (8-of-15 for 35 yards) so many are wondering if there could be a shakeup in the pecking order for the Tigers.

If you ask the head coach though, the answer is just as Lee Corso says, not so fast my friends.

“(Bryant is) still, at this point, No. 1 if we played today,” Dabo Swinney told ESPN. “He’s made a lot of big plays and proven that he can win at the highest level… But last year isn’t this year. It’s a very competitive situation.”

We’re sure other coaches are not exactly pouring one out for Dabo having to deal with having all that talent at the position (and the overall roster) but it remains an intriguing storyline for the team that will likely be favored to meet Alabama again in the national title game this fall.