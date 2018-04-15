Dabo Swinney on Kelly Bryant: He’s still No. 1 quarterback if we played today

Clemson seems like a near lock to be either No. 1 or No.2 in the preseason polls later this year given what the team is returning for 2018 but one of the biggest question everybody outside the program is asking about is the age-old ‘Who will start at quarterback?’ While you normally don’t hear that after a young signal-caller returns to the program coming off a 12-2 record and yet another College Football Playoff appearance but such is life for rising senior Kelly Bryant.
The biggest reason there is so much talk about that is not so much Bryant’s fault as much as the presence of those behind him, including star freshman Trevor Lawrence and former five-star Hunter Johnson on the depth chart. Lawrence in particular had a terrific spring game on Saturday (11-of-16 for 122 yards and a touchdown) and thoroughly outplayed Bryant (8-of-15 for 35 yards) so many are wondering if there could be a shakeup in the pecking order for the Tigers.
If you ask the head coach though, the answer is just as Lee Corso says, not so fast my friends.
“(Bryant is) still, at this point, No. 1 if we played today,” Dabo Swinney told ESPN. “He’s made a lot of big plays and proven that he can win at the highest level… But last year isn’t this year. It’s a very competitive situation.”
We’re sure other coaches are not exactly pouring one out for Dabo having to deal with having all that talent at the position (and the overall roster) but it remains an intriguing storyline for the team that will likely be favored to meet Alabama again in the national title game this fall.
Big Red is going to be a little brighter in 2018 and it has nothing to do with new head coach Scott Frost.
HuskerOnline.com reports that Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium is getting a facelift as part of some facilities upgrades over the next few months and one of the biggest additions is new LED lighting that should bring the top of the venerable venue into the 21st century. More toilets and concessions stands, as well as a fresh batch of field turf for the team’s next door practice field, are also on tap in Lincoln but the new lights are probably going to be most noticeable change for those in the stadium and watching at home.
While the upgrades don’t raise an eye like what other schools are doing nowadays, it turns out there is a very practical reason why the LED lights are a much-needed addition for the set that was originally installed in 1999.
“We can’t get parts anymore (for the current system),” Nebraska associate athletic director John Ingram told the site. “Last year we got just enough replacement parts to get through the season.”
The new system will even be able to put use in a light show at the stadium since they can be turned on and off instantly, a sharp contrast to the old set that took a reported 15 minutes to warm up. And as anybody who has changed out bulbs in their own home can attest, the move to LEDs means energy savings for the school as well.
We all knew that the Cornhuskers’ new coach would be under the spotlight at his alma mater with a big new contract and it seems the school is going to literally make that the case starting this fall thanks to this most recent stadium upgrade.
Every team can claim to be a little beat up during spring practice but few have had to deal with the situation Stanford found themselves in the past few months without a scholarship quarterback available. Yep, not a single one.
Incumbent starter K.J. Costello is still dealing with a hip injury and freshman backup Davis Mills continues to recover from a knee injury in high school. Keller Chryst transferred to Tennessee to really force the issue, which has resulted walk-on Jack Richardson and offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard (yes, really) taking most of the snaps under center for the team this spring.
Well, there is some good news to come out of the tough situation as head coach David Shaw awarded Richardson a scholarship after Saturday’s Cardinal and White spring game.
“After the team broke it down, coach Shaw took me and my family aside and put me on scholarship,” the quarterback told Pac-12 Networks afterward. “It means a lot. Being a walk-on, it makes you appreciate the grind of school work and stuff like what my parents have sacrificed to allow me to come here. On a personal level, that was one of my goals — to earn a scholarship.
“I just got done being in tears.”
Kudos to the Cardinal for rewarding the signal-caller after all that extra work this spring. Given that recent signee Tanner McKee won’t be on campus for two years after a mission trip, Richardson seems like he will remain a key part of the quarterback room beyond just this upcoming season too.
We’ve seen programs grow increasingly aware of the social media presence their players have and taken steps to help them grow their own little followings in recent years. USC and Stanford are two programs who put their players’ handles on the depth chart for games and you’re bound to see schools from Clemson to Texas to Washington mention their players on bigger accounts instead of simply typing out their name.
Temple is putting them all to shame however by using Saturday’s Cherry and White spring game to really matchup players with their social media profile by putting Twitter handles on the back of the jerseys. Yes, really:
Kudos to head coach Geoff Collins and his staff for making this move, as that’s a step beyond what some would even consider doing in today’s day and age. Kind of makes it even more ridiculous that programs like Michigan even fail to put out a basic depth chart for games when the Owls are doing this to connect fans with players in a very unique way.
Heck, who knows, maybe for next year’s game those that score a touchdown or force a turnover can then receive a big blue check mark from Twitter in return to really take this whole thing to the next level.
Coaches getting paid years after they stopped working for a school is nothing new and is seemingly a fact of life at just about every major program as buyouts are handed out with regularity. Some drawing a pension from being in various university systems is somewhat common as well.
Those amounts typically vary quite a bit but it might be hard to top the paycheck that former Oregon head coach and athletic director Mike Bellotti is drawing from the place he once coached. The New York Times put out a detailed look at the pension issues affecting the state and noted that Bellotti, who is an ESPN analyst nowadays, is the third-highest paid pensioner in the state of Oregon system at roughly $559,000 a year.
“It was basically to augment the university’s ability to pay a competitive salary to its coaching staff,” he told the Times, noting that he never asked for the large pension but it was included in his contracts with the school. “It was pay later as opposed to paying now.”
For those that weren’t math majors, Bellotti is drawing just over an estimated $46,000 a month. To put that in perspective, the yearly total puts him six-figures ahead of what current Ducks assistant coaches Michael Johnson ($335,000) and Keith Heyward ($450,000), among others, are making in 2018.
We all know the buyout life that some coaches (cough, Charlie Weis, cough) are living can be cushy but Bellotti is certainly proving the pension life isn’t too bad either after hanging up the whistle.