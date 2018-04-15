Temple put players’ Twitter handles on back of their jerseys for spring game

We’ve seen programs grow increasingly aware of the social media presence their players have and taken steps to help them grow their own little followings in recent years. USC and Stanford are two programs who put their players’ handles on the depth chart for games and you’re bound to see schools from Clemson to Texas to Washington mention their players on bigger accounts instead of simply typing out their name.
Temple is putting them all to shame however by using Saturday’s Cherry and White spring game to really matchup players with their social media profile by putting Twitter handles on the back of the jerseys. Yes, really:
Kudos to head coach Geoff Collins and his staff for making this move, as that’s a step beyond what some would even consider doing in today’s day and age. Kind of makes it even more ridiculous that programs like Michigan even fail to put out a basic depth chart for games when the Owls are doing this to connect fans with players in a very unique way.
Heck, who knows, maybe for next year’s game those that score a touchdown or force a turnover can then receive a big blue check mark from Twitter in return to really take this whole thing to the next level.
Coaches getting paid years after they stopped working for a school is nothing new and is seemingly a fact of life at just about every major program as buyouts are handed out with regularity. Some drawing a pension from being in various university systems is somewhat common as well.
Those amounts typically vary quite a bit but it might be hard to top the paycheck that former Oregon head coach and athletic director Mike Bellotti is drawing from the place he once coached. The New York Times put out a detailed look at the pension issues affecting the state and noted that Bellotti, who is an ESPN analyst nowadays, is the third-highest paid pensioner in the state of Oregon system at roughly $559,000 a year.
“It was basically to augment the university’s ability to pay a competitive salary to its coaching staff,” he told the Times, noting that he never asked for the large pension but it was included in his contracts with the school. “It was pay later as opposed to paying now.”
For those that weren’t math majors, Bellotti is drawing just over an estimated $46,000 a month. To put that in perspective, the yearly total puts him six-figures ahead of what current Ducks assistant coaches Michael Johnson ($335,000) and Keith Heyward ($450,000), among others, are making in 2018.
We all know the buyout life that some coaches (cough, Charlie Weis, cough) are living can be cushy but Bellotti is certainly proving the pension life isn’t too bad either after hanging up the whistle.
Chilly weather wasn’t the only thing to put a damper on Oklahoma’s spring game on Saturday as the school confirmed university President David Boren had suffered a minor stroke prior to kickoff during festivities to unveil a statue for former head coach Bob Stoops.
“Thanks to the OU team with contemporary therapies, he is now in good spirits and enjoying dinner,” said a school statement on Saturday evening. “He is alert and communicating with family and his excellent team of medical professionals at OU Medical Center. President and Mrs. Boren deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received.”
Boren, who has served as OU’s president since 1994, announced his retirement last year and is expected to fully step away later this summer. The health scare this weekend came following his remarks at a ceremony designed to honor another retiree who is closely linked to him in Stoops. The statue unveiling just outside the stadium continued as Boren was taken to the hospital and the team went on to play their annual Red-White game before a record crowd of 52,102.
“It’s tough to describe. He’s a guy that I’m very close to, means a lot to me, and (it was) so tough for it to be such a great event and great thing and to see him not feeling well. It hurts me,” head coach Lincoln Riley said afterwards, according to the Tulsa World.
Georgia Tech is in the process of renovating its football locker room, but the project hit a snag when contractors discovered a long-forgotten swimming pool under the ground.
“They weren’t ready for (the pool) because it didn’t show up on any renderings, maps,” Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The old pool was a surprise they weren’t ready for.”
The 25-yard natatorium, part of a gym named after former Ramblin’ Wreck football coach John Heisman, was installed in 1938 at request of the U.S. Navy for a drownproofing class, where students would learn how to remain afloat “for a prolonged period of time with their hand and feet bound.” The class was a requirement for graduation from 1940 through 1986 — which means Stansbury, himself a 1984 Tech graduate, would have taken the class.
A Georgia Tech spokesman told the AJC that the pool discovery would not delay the $4.5 million locker room renovation project. The locker room is expected to open in time for preseason camp in August.
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a setback in his recovery from the hand injury that has cost him much of spring practice and may force him out of next Saturday’s A-Day game, Nick Saban confirmed Saturday.
“You know, Tua had a little setback yesterday with his hand,” Saban said, via the Tuscaloosa News. “Doctors are trying to evaluate the best course of action and what we do with him the remainder of spring. That said, I can’t really tell you any more. He didn’t take any snaps today. He did take a lot of snaps yesterday. We’re going to try to protect this and make sure that this thing is not going to be an issue for him in the fall.”
Tagovailoa was expected to compete with incumbent Jalen Hurts for the Tide’s starting quarterback job, but thus far that competition has not materialized. Tempting as it may be to hand-wave any issue Alabama faces with “They’re Bama,” missing much of spring practice is a significant loss for Tagovailoa. Alabama is looking to replace Calvin Ridley, whose 63 receptions accounted for more than every returning wideout — combined. Alabama is also working in two more voices to the play-calling process, as Mike Locksley ascended to offensive coordinator and Dan Enos was hired as associate head coach and quarterbacks coach after Brian Daboll left for the Buffalo Bills.
Alabama will practice twice this week ahead of Saturday’s spring game. Tagovailoa’s status for all three events is unknown, trending toward doubtful.
If the sophomore is unable to go, Alabama will be down to two healthy scholarship quarterbacks: Hurts and Mac Jones. Jones is a 4-star recruit from Jacksonville who redshirted in 2017.
“I think Mac had made a lot of improvement,” Saban said. “He’s a guy that has to mature in terms of… He’s very competitive. When you’re the quarterback, how does what I’m doing affect my unit? So when things don’t go well, you can’t always show your emotions, show your disappointment. You have to be positive, like ‘We’re going to get them on the next play.’ That’s a part of his leadership we have to continue to work on. But he’s made more and more good plays. We feel really good about his development. We’re just trying to get him to focus on being the best player that he can be. Because he’s going to be in position this year where he’s not going to be far away from having to play.”