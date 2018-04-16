6-foot-7, 397-pound BYU OL Motekiai Langi gets stuck in foam pit, needs teammates to pull him out

Okay, so here’s a wild one.

BYU gymnastics coach Guard Young likes to test his team’s mental strength by having other Cougars teams come to practice and heckle his gymnasts. The balance beam can (apparently) be an especially tough competition in road gyms, so Young urges the other BYU athletes to really lay it on thick in heckling the gymnasts.

The football team took a turn jeering the gymnastics team earlier this spring, and afterward the Cougars helped themselves to the open foam pit in the gym. The group that jumped in included freshman offensive lineman Motekiai Langi, who is listed at 6-foot-7, 397 pounds.

Young will take it from here.

“We all thought it was pretty funny until we realized we couldn’t get him out,” Young told the Provo Daily Herald. “Then I was like, seriously, how do you get someone like that out of the foam pit? We got him out, but it took some effort and some football players to help. Thankfully I didn’t get a phone call from (head football coach Kalani Sitake) about it. We kept him safe.”

“It sucked me down,” Langi told the paper. “It took me a couple of minutes before I was finally able to get out.”

Langi did suffer one casualty, however. Both of his socks were claimed to the black abyss of the pit, never to be seen again.