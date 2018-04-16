Alabama sideline reporter, coach’s show host undergoes ‘serious medical procedure’

An extended member of the Alabama football family can apparently use your prayers.
According to a tweet from Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne, Chris Stewart “is recovering from a serious medical procedure.” The specific nature of the 47-year-old’s health issue, not surprisingly, wasn’t detailed by the athletic director.
On a more positive note, Byrne also stated that “all signs so far following surgery are positive.”
Stewart, who has been associated with the university as a broadcaster for 16 years, is the sideline reporter on Alabama football radio broadcasts as well as serving as the host for Nick Saban’s weekly coaches television show. According to al.com, Stewart is also a part of UA’s baseball and basketball radio crews.
The NCAA took a major step toward eliminating kickoffs on Friday when it announced a rule change that now allows players to fair catch a kickoff between the goal line and the 25-yard line and have it be treated as a touchback, with the ball coming out to the 25. (Obviously, any kick that lands in front of the 25 can still be fair caught and be downed at the spot it was caught.)
The obvious end game here is to make kickoff returns as rare as possible, to the point where their eventual elimination altogether would not seem like a major change to the game.
Nick Saban would’ve liked to see a different solution, one that would reduce the number of kickoff returns while not eliminating certain strategic elements from the game. Via SDS:
“I would have liked to have seen a different solution. I understand the reason, I respect the reason — which is player safety, but I guess I’ve been around long enough to remember when we use to kick off from the 40-yard line,” Saban said. “There were too many touchbacks, so we moved it back to the 35.
“So, for us old timers, I thought it would be an easier solution to just move it back up to the 40-yard line, because you’d get more touchbacks but you could still sky kick, onside kick — which you can still do some of those things, but you sky kick trying to give someone bad field position and they can fair catch the ball on the 15-yard line and get it on the 25.
“That takes some of the strategy out of the game, to me, with the result that we had. And you would have had the same result if you just moved it up five yards because almost everybody in college football would kick nothing but touchbacks… and you still would have all the strategies that you could have used in other circumstances.”
Of course, Saban is a defense-first coach, and a sky kick from the 40 — with the goal of forcing the offense to fair catch the ball at the 15, without the option to bring it out to the 25 — would undoubtedly benefit the defense. So Saban is arguing from his self-interest here.
Okay, so here’s a wild one.
BYU gymnastics coach Guard Young likes to test his team’s mental strength by having other Cougars teams come to practice and heckle his gymnasts. The balance beam can (apparently) be an especially tough competition in road gyms, so Young urges the other BYU athletes to really lay it on thick in heckling the gymnasts.
The football team took a turn jeering the gymnastics team earlier this spring, and afterward the Cougars helped themselves to the open foam pit in the gym. The group that jumped in included freshman offensive lineman Motekiai Langi, who is listed at 6-foot-7, 397 pounds.
Young will take it from here.
“We all thought it was pretty funny until we realized we couldn’t get him out,” Young told the Provo Daily Herald. “Then I was like, seriously, how do you get someone like that out of the foam pit? We got him out, but it took some effort and some football players to help. Thankfully I didn’t get a phone call from (head football coach Kalani Sitake) about it. We kept him safe.”
“It sucked me down,” Langi told the paper. “It took me a couple of minutes before I was finally able to get out.”
Langi did suffer one casualty, however. Both of his socks were claimed to the black abyss of the pit, never to be seen again.
One of the best players in West Virginia football history is about to embark on his coaching career. According to multiple reports, including Garrett Kroeger of The Natchez Democrat, Pat White will be the next quarterback coach at Alcorn State University.
White has a storied legacy in Morgantown, West Virginia as a record-setting quarterback who was a key player in the surge of West Virginia football in the BCS era. The dynamic White ended his career at West Virginia with a record of 35-8 as a starter, which was highlighted by becoming the first quarterback to start in and win four consecutive bowl games (including the Sugar Bowl and Fiesta Bowl). White held the record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback until January 1, 2013 when Michigan’s Denard Robinson passed him (even though Robinson had rushing yards from a non-quarterback position).
Unfortunately, White’s professional career quickly fizzled. After being drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins in 2009, White was waived by the team the following preseason. White spent one season in the failed United Football League with the Virginia Destroyers. After two years away from pro football, White spent a brief stint with the Washington Redskins before being cut in September 2013, which was followed by one season with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos. White announced his retirement from football in March 2015.
Missouri is adding a respected offensive mind to the football staff with the addition of Garrick McGee as an offensive analyst. According to a report from Gabe DeArmond of Rivals, McGee’s hiring process is still ongoing, but the well-traveled coach will join the Tigers to provide his insight and perspective as an analyst.
McGee’s most recent job was with Illinois as an offensive coordinator, but he was fired by the Illini and head coach Lovie Smith after two seasons of inept offense with the Big Ten program. McGee has been all over the college football map as a coach, including stops with Toledo, UNLV, Northwestern, Arkansas, Louisville, Illinois, and UAB. His lone head coaching job was with UAB in 2012 and 2013.
This will mark McGee’s return to the SEC since coaching four seasons at Arkansas with Bobby Petrino; McGee was a quarterback coach all four years and took on the role of offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011.
As an analyst, McGee will be prohibited from directly coaching any players. Instead, he will be tasked with helping build offensive strategies, breaking down film and assisting with the game plan with head coach Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Dooley has never held the role of offensive coordinator in his career, so adding offensive minds to the staff whenever possible makes sense for Missouri.