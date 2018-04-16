Missouri reportedly adding Garrick McGee as offensive analyst

Missouri is adding a respected offensive mind to the football staff with the addition of Garrick McGee as an offensive analyst. According to a report from Gabe DeArmond of Rivals, McGee’s hiring process is still ongoing, but the well-traveled coach will join the Tigers to provide his insight and perspective as an analyst.
McGee’s most recent job was with Illinois as an offensive coordinator, but he was fired by the Illini and head coach Lovie Smith after two seasons of inept offense with the Big Ten program. McGee has been all over the college football map as a coach, including stops with Toledo, UNLV, Northwestern, Arkansas, Louisville, Illinois, and UAB. His lone head coaching job was with UAB in 2012 and 2013.
This will mark McGee’s return to the SEC since coaching four seasons at Arkansas with Bobby Petrino; McGee was a quarterback coach all four years and took on the role of offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011.
As an analyst, McGee will be prohibited from directly coaching any players. Instead, he will be tasked with helping build offensive strategies, breaking down film and assisting with the game plan with head coach Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Dooley has never held the role of offensive coordinator in his career, so adding offensive minds to the staff whenever possible makes sense for Missouri.
One of the best players in West Virginia football history is about to embark on his coaching career. According to multiple reports, including Garrett Kroeger of The Natchez Democrat, Pat White will be the next quarterback coach at Alcorn State University.
White has a storied legacy in Morgantown, West Virginia as a record-setting quarterback who was a key player in the surge of West Virginia football in the BCS era. The dynamic White ended his career at West Virginia with a record of 35-8 as a starter, which was highlighted by becoming the first quarterback to start in and win four consecutive bowl games (including the Sugar Bowl and Fiesta Bowl). White held the record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback until January 1, 2013 when Michigan’s Denard Robinson passed him (even though Robinson had rushing yards from a non-quarterback position).
Unfortunately, White’s professional career quickly fizzled. After being drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins in 2009, White was waived by the team the following preseason. White spent one season in the failed United Football League with the Virginia Destroyers. After two years away from pro football, White spent a brief stint with the Washington Redskins before being cut in September 2013, which was followed by one season with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos. White announced his retirement from football in March 2015.
Running back Tre Watson is busy weighing his options as a graduate transfer, and it appears LSU is next in line to impress him. On Sunday, Watson said on his Twitter account he had to cancel a trip to BYU, but will be visiting LSU next week.
Watson visited Texas Tech over the weekend and was on hand for the Red Raiders’ spring game in Lubbock. Reports quoted Watson as saying he had a tremendous visit to Texas Tech. LSU is looking to replace leading rusher Derrius Guice and has a stable of options. However, Watson would certainly give a boost to the quality of depth LSU (or Texas Tech) would have to look forward to if he chooses to transfer there.
Watson says he had to cancel a trip to BYU, but there is no mention of whether or not that means BYU is eliminated from consideration for a potential transfer.
Watson is scheduled to graduate from Cal this spring, making him eligible to transfer to any other college football program as a graduate transfer and be able to play right away with his new school in the fall. The 2018 season will be Watson’s final year of eligibility. His 2017 season was cut short early on with a season-ending knee injury, but he was Cal’s second-leading rusher in 2016.
Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze has shown a desire to continue coaching some capacity. Unfortunately for him, that opportunity won’t be coming in the SEC. As some have speculated in recent months, the SEC allegedly blocked the hiring of the disgraced Rebels head coach for fear of how bad it would look for the entire SEC. According to a report from Al.com, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told Freeze and Alabama the conference would prefer Freeze go “off the radar for at least a little while” before any returning to work at any SEC institution.
In January, it was a poorly-kept secret that Alabama head coach Nick Saban was interested in hiring Freeze to fill a role as offensive coordinator. At the time, it was reported that hiring would not be allowed by the SEC despite Saban pushing to allow for it. What was not as well known at the time was Alabama was not the only school showing interest in Freeze in a coaching role. According to the Al.com report, LSU and Missouri each took a flyer on Freeze only to be locked out of the possibility by the SEC.
The basis for the apparent blackballing of Freeze around the SEC stems from a rule, bylaw 19.8.1.2, that states any school wishing to hire a coach associated with unethical conduct that has resulted in NCAA violations must consult with the league commissioner. Sankey, in this role, provides the oversight for hires around the conference in an effort to uphold the integrity of the SEC brand. With Ole Miss slapped with a two-year postseason ban, that means Freeze is a coach that must be approved by the commissioner of the SEC.
As of now, there has been no action by Freeze to fight this supposed hiring ban in the SEC. He remains unemployed while Ole Miss continues to work its way through sanctions he was ultimately responsible for. As the bylaw is written, Freeze is not actually ineligible to be hired within the SEC. Instead, any school wanting to hire him must convince Sankey why the hire would be beneficial and how it wouldn’t harm the SEC as a whole. But if not even Saban can make that case, Freeze may have to wait a little longer for the water in the SEC to cool before dipping his toes back into coaching in the southeast.
It was just a few days ago I said there are two things that never get old to me. One was players finding out they have been put on scholarship, as Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner learned in the middle of the Gophers’ spring game. The other was when those serving in our nation’s military surprise their family with a reunion. On Saturday, prior to Florida State’s spring game in Tallahassee, lineman Derrick Kelly was given that special moment.
Kelly was treated to a video message on the scoreboard in Doak Campbell Stadium from his brother, Navy officer Derrickus Kelly. Kelly’s message to his brother started off as an apology for not being able to be in attendance. Of course, this was just a setup to the ultimate surprise; Derrickus Kelly taking to the field from the north end zone to greet his brother as fans stood and applauded.
“We cried a little bit out there,” Derrickus said, per The Orlando Sentinel. “I haven’t seen him in two years. There were times when all I felt like I had was my brothers. So it felt good.”
The emotions of the moment were not lost on anyone, including new Florida State head coach Willie Taggart.
“It was special,” Taggart said. “I teared up myself. I can only imagine what [Derrick] goes through every day probably praying for his brother to come back home safe.”