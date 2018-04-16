Missouri reportedly adding Garrick McGee as offensive analyst

Missouri is adding a respected offensive mind to the football staff with the addition of Garrick McGee as an offensive analyst. According to a report from Gabe DeArmond of Rivals, McGee’s hiring process is still ongoing, but the well-traveled coach will join the Tigers to provide his insight and perspective as an analyst.

McGee’s most recent job was with Illinois as an offensive coordinator, but he was fired by the Illini and head coach Lovie Smith after two seasons of inept offense with the Big Ten program. McGee has been all over the college football map as a coach, including stops with Toledo, UNLV, Northwestern, Arkansas, Louisville, Illinois, and UAB. His lone head coaching job was with UAB in 2012 and 2013.

This will mark McGee’s return to the SEC since coaching four seasons at Arkansas with Bobby Petrino; McGee was a quarterback coach all four years and took on the role of offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011.

As an analyst, McGee will be prohibited from directly coaching any players. Instead, he will be tasked with helping build offensive strategies, breaking down film and assisting with the game plan with head coach Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Dooley has never held the role of offensive coordinator in his career, so adding offensive minds to the staff whenever possible makes sense for Missouri.

