Missouri reportedly adding Garrick McGee as offensive analyst

By Kevin McGuireApr 16, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Missouri is adding a respected offensive mind to the football staff with the addition of Garrick McGee as an offensive analyst. According to a report from Gabe DeArmond of Rivals, McGee’s hiring process is still ongoing, but the well-traveled coach will join the Tigers to provide his insight and perspective as an analyst.

McGee’s most recent job was with Illinois as an offensive coordinator, but he was fired by the Illini and head coach Lovie Smith after two seasons of inept offense with the Big Ten program. McGee has been all over the college football map as a coach, including stops with Toledo, UNLV, Northwestern, Arkansas, Louisville, Illinois, and UAB. His lone head coaching job was with UAB in 2012 and 2013.

This will mark McGee’s return to the SEC since coaching four seasons at Arkansas with Bobby Petrino; McGee was a quarterback coach all four years and took on the role of offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011.

As an analyst, McGee will be prohibited from directly coaching any players. Instead, he will be tasked with helping build offensive strategies, breaking down film and assisting with the game plan with head coach Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Dooley has never held the role of offensive coordinator in his career, so adding offensive minds to the staff whenever possible makes sense for Missouri.

After barbershop beef with ‘Bama, LeBron James’ company being sued for ripping off idea from another company

By John TaylorApr 17, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
As noted college football analyst Yoda would say, thick with this one, the irony is.

Earlier this month, it was reported that LeBron James‘ multimedia company, Uninterrupted, had sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing concern over a possible copyright infringement regarding an online video series capturing typical barbershop conversations.  The initial Alabama version, called “Shop Talk,” showed a barbershop-like conversation involving Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standouts Julio JonesEddie Jackson and Ryan Anderson; LeBron’s version, dubbed “The Shop,” had already seen a pair of episodes released prior to UA doing theirs.  There was also a similarity in logos, inasmuch as scissors can potentially be intellectually co-opted as well.

While a defiant head coach and his program continued to do the show, they did change the name to “Bama Cuts.”

Monday, TMZ.com reported that the NBA superstar’s company is now being sued by another company, Adventure Enterprises, which claims that Uninterrupted essentially stole the barbershop idea right out from underneath their feet.  From the website’s report:

The company claims it had numerous talks about the idea with LeBron’s company, UNINTERRUPTED, over a period of 2 years … fleshing out the idea and figuring out a strategy for pitching it to various networks.

According to the lawsuit, LeBron went and cut Adventure Enterprises out of the picture and created a ripoff show called “The Shop,” featuring LeBron in a barbershop with his contemporaries, “while engaging in an intimate conversation describing cultural experiences.” The show aired as a webisode.

Adventure Enterprises claims it confronted LeBron’s people, and what they got back was an apology and assurances it was a one-time deal and wouldn’t happen again.

Apparently it did happen again, because another segment aired on ESPN no less.

For what it’s worth, the site’s sources labeled the suit as “totally frivolous and publicity seeking.” There’s no word yet on if Saban has learned of the development or how big of a guffaw the coach let out if he was apprised of the situation.

Son of Lance Armstrong to play his college football at Rice

By John TaylorApr 17, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
There will be at least one very famous father in the stands at Rice Stadium this coming season.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Luke Armstrong (pictured, being held up by his father) has committed to play his college football at Rice as a preferred walk-on. The offensive lineman is the son of Lance Armstrong, the seven-time Tour de France champion who had those titles stripped because of the infamous doping scandal.

As the Houston Chronicle noted, Armstrong was 5-9 and weighed 165 pounds during his racing prime; Armstrong’s son is 6-3, 250 pounds. The American-Statesman wrote that “[t]he elder Armstrong’s football career didn’t extend much beyond a Pop Warner league in Garland, Texas.”

The younger Armstrong, who had verbally committed to the Owls earlier this month, played his high school football at Westlake High School in Travis County, Texas. He was an all-district guard for a Chaparrals squad that made it to the state semifinals this past season.

Alabama sideline reporter, coach’s show host undergoes ‘serious medical procedure’

By John TaylorApr 16, 2018, 9:29 PM EDT
An extended member of the Alabama football family can apparently use your prayers.

According to a tweet from Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne, Chris Stewart “is recovering from a serious medical procedure.” The specific nature of the 47-year-old’s health issue, not surprisingly, wasn’t detailed by the athletic director.

On a more positive note, Byrne also stated that “all signs so far following surgery are positive.”

Stewart, who has been associated with the university as a broadcaster for 16 years, is the sideline reporter on Alabama football radio broadcasts as well as serving as the host for Nick Saban’s weekly coaches television show.  According to al.com, Stewart is also a part of UA’s baseball and basketball radio crews.

Nick Saban wanted kickoffs moved up to 40-yard line

By Zach BarnettApr 16, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
The NCAA took a major step toward eliminating kickoffs on Friday when it announced a rule change that now allows players to fair catch a kickoff between the goal line and the 25-yard line and have it be treated as a touchback, with the ball coming out to the 25. (Obviously, any kick that lands in front of the 25 can still be fair caught and be downed at the spot it was caught.)

The obvious end game here is to make kickoff returns as rare as possible, to the point where their eventual elimination altogether would not seem like a major change to the game.

Nick Saban would’ve liked to see a different solution, one that would reduce the number of kickoff returns while not eliminating certain strategic elements from the game. Via SDS:

“I would have liked to have seen a different solution. I understand the reason, I respect the reason — which is player safety, but I guess I’ve been around long enough to remember when we use to kick off from the 40-yard line,” Saban said. “There were too many touchbacks, so we moved it back to the 35.

“So, for us old timers, I thought it would be an easier solution to just move it back up to the 40-yard line, because you’d get more touchbacks but you could still sky kick, onside kick — which you can still do some of those things, but you sky kick trying to give someone bad field position and they can fair catch the ball on the 15-yard line and get it on the 25.

“That takes some of the strategy out of the game, to me, with the result that we had. And you would have had the same result if you just moved it up five yards because almost everybody in college football would kick nothing but touchbacks… and you still would have all the strategies that you could have used in other circumstances.”

Of course, Saban is a defense-first coach, and a sky kick from the 40 — with the goal of forcing the offense to fair catch the ball at the 15, without the option to bring it out to the 25 — would undoubtedly benefit the defense. So Saban is arguing from his self-interest here.