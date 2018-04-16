Oregon lands UNLV grad transfer corner Tim Hough

In his first year as the head coach at Oregon, Mario Cristobal has added some experience to his Ducks secondary.
A photo made the rounds on social media Sunday that showed Tim Hough wearing an Oregon Ducks uniform, indicating a transfer to the Pac-12 school was seemingly in the offing. The cornerback also confirmed to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com that he has indeed decided to transfer to UO.
As a graduate transfer, Hough will be eligible to play immediately for the Ducks in 2018. The upcoming season will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.
Earlier this offseason, Hough decided to transfer from UNLV.
In 36 career games played with the Rebels, the defensive back started 17 of those contests. Hough started nine of those games in a 2015 season that saw him intercept four passes, tying the school record for a freshman. Those are the only picks of his collegiate career thus far.
After a tragic and turbulent last few months, Chase Harrell has decided to start over at somewhere other than Kansas.
On his personal Twitter account late this past week, Harrell announced that he’s “looking for a FRESH start and have decided to transfer from KU and play my FINAL TWO years at another D1 University.” As he will be leaving the Jayhawks as a graduate, the wide receiver would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if that’s the tack he takes.
In the social media missive, Harrell alluded to “everything I’ve been through this past 6 months.” In late December, Harrell watched his older brother gunned down and murdered after a verbal argument turned violent at a house party in Texas; three months later, Harrell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Harrell was third on the Jayhawks with 25 receptions and a pair of receiving touchdowns, while his 221 receiving yards were fifth. Harrell will finish the Jayhawks portion of his playing career with 25 catches, 302 yards and five touchdowns.
Both literally and figuratively, Oklahoma has seen a big addition to its roster.
While it’s not yet been confirmed by the school, Jay Hayes took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to the Sooners. The move comes a little over a week after the 6-4, 289-pound defensive lineman announced on the same social media website that he was transferring from Notre Dame.
As Hayes left the Fighting Irish as a soon-to-be graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for Lincoln Riley‘s Sooners this coming season.
Hayes, a four-star member of the Irish’s 2014 recruiting class, played in 26 games for the Irish over the last three seasons, including starts in all 13 games at defensive end in a 2017 season that saw him record 27 tackles and a sack.
Big Red is going to be a little brighter in 2018 and it has nothing to do with new head coach Scott Frost.
HuskerOnline.com reports that Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium is getting a facelift as part of some facilities upgrades over the next few months and one of the biggest additions is new LED lighting that should bring the top of the venerable venue into the 21st century. More toilets and concessions stands, as well as a fresh batch of field turf for the team’s next door practice field, are also on tap in Lincoln but the new lights are probably going to be most noticeable change for those in the stadium and watching at home.
While the upgrades don’t raise an eye like what other schools are doing nowadays, it turns out there is a very practical reason why the LED lights are a much-needed addition for the set that was originally installed in 1999.
“We can’t get parts anymore (for the current system),” Nebraska associate athletic director John Ingram told the site. “Last year we got just enough replacement parts to get through the season.”
The new system will even be able to put use in a light show at the stadium since they can be turned on and off instantly, a sharp contrast to the old set that took a reported 15 minutes to warm up. And as anybody who has changed out bulbs in their own home can attest, the move to LEDs means energy savings for the school as well.
We all knew that the Cornhuskers’ new coach would be under the spotlight at his alma mater with a big new contract and it seems the school is going to literally make that the case starting this fall thanks to this most recent stadium upgrade.
Every team can claim to be a little beat up during spring practice but few have had to deal with the situation Stanford found themselves in the past few months without a scholarship quarterback available. Yep, not a single one.
Incumbent starter K.J. Costello is still dealing with a hip injury and freshman backup Davis Mills continues to recover from a knee injury in high school. Keller Chryst transferred to Tennessee to really force the issue, which has resulted walk-on Jack Richardson and offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard (yes, really) taking most of the snaps under center for the team this spring.
Well, there is some good news to come out of the tough situation as head coach David Shaw awarded Richardson a scholarship after Saturday’s Cardinal and White spring game.
“After the team broke it down, coach Shaw took me and my family aside and put me on scholarship,” the quarterback told Pac-12 Networks afterward. “It means a lot. Being a walk-on, it makes you appreciate the grind of school work and stuff like what my parents have sacrificed to allow me to come here. On a personal level, that was one of my goals — to earn a scholarship.
“I just got done being in tears.”
Kudos to the Cardinal for rewarding the signal-caller after all that extra work this spring. Given that recent signee Tanner McKee won’t be on campus for two years after a mission trip, Richardson seems like he will remain a key part of the quarterback room beyond just this upcoming season too.