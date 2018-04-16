Oregon lands UNLV grad transfer corner Tim Hough

Big Red is going to be a little brighter in 2018 and it has nothing to do with new head coach Scott Frost.

HuskerOnline.com reports that Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium is getting a facelift as part of some facilities upgrades over the next few months and one of the biggest additions is new LED lighting that should bring the top of the venerable venue into the 21st century. More toilets and concessions stands, as well as a fresh batch of field turf for the team’s next door practice field, are also on tap in Lincoln but the new lights are probably going to be most noticeable change for those in the stadium and watching at home.

While the upgrades don’t raise an eye like what other schools are doing nowadays, it turns out there is a very practical reason why the LED lights are a much-needed addition for the set that was originally installed in 1999.

“We can’t get parts anymore (for the current system),” Nebraska associate athletic director John Ingram told the site. “Last year we got just enough replacement parts to get through the season.”

The new system will even be able to put use in a light show at the stadium since they can be turned on and off instantly, a sharp contrast to the old set that took a reported 15 minutes to warm up. And as anybody who has changed out bulbs in their own home can attest, the move to LEDs means energy savings for the school as well.

We all knew that the Cornhuskers’ new coach would be under the spotlight at his alma mater with a big new contract and it seems the school is going to literally make that the case starting this fall thanks to this most recent stadium upgrade.