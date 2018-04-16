After Texas Tech visit, grad transfer RB Tre Watson set to visit LSU

Running back Tre Watson is busy weighing his options as a graduate transfer, and it appears LSU is next in line to impress him. On Sunday, Watson said on his Twitter account he had to cancel a trip to BYU, but will be visiting LSU next week.
Watson visited Texas Tech over the weekend and was on hand for the Red Raiders’ spring game in Lubbock. Reports quoted Watson as saying he had a tremendous visit to Texas Tech. LSU is looking to replace leading rusher Derrius Guice and has a stable of options. However, Watson would certainly give a boost to the quality of depth LSU (or Texas Tech) would have to look forward to if he chooses to transfer there.
Watson says he had to cancel a trip to BYU, but there is no mention of whether or not that means BYU is eliminated from consideration for a potential transfer.
Watson is scheduled to graduate from Cal this spring, making him eligible to transfer to any other college football program as a graduate transfer and be able to play right away with his new school in the fall. The 2018 season will be Watson’s final year of eligibility. His 2017 season was cut short early on with a season-ending knee injury, but he was Cal’s second-leading rusher in 2016.
Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze has shown a desire to continue coaching some capacity. Unfortunately for him, that opportunity won’t be coming in the SEC. As some have speculated in recent months, the SEC allegedly blocked the hiring of the disgraced Rebels head coach for fear of how bad it would look for the entire SEC. According to a report from Al.com, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told Freeze and Alabama the conference would prefer Freeze go “off the radar for at least a little while” before any returning to work at any SEC institution.
In January, it was a poorly-kept secret that Alabama head coach Nick Saban was interested in hiring Freeze to fill a role as offensive coordinator. At the time, it was reported that hiring would not be allowed by the SEC despite Saban pushing to allow for it. What was not as well known at the time was Alabama was not the only school showing interest in Freeze in a coaching role. According to the Al.com report, LSU and Missouri each took a flyer on Freeze only to be locked out of the possibility by the SEC.
The basis for the apparent blackballing of Freeze around the SEC stems from a rule, bylaw 19.8.1.2, that states any school wishing to hire a coach associated with unethical conduct that has resulted in NCAA violations must consult with the league commissioner. Sankey, in this role, provides the oversight for hires around the conference in an effort to uphold the integrity of the SEC brand. With Ole Miss slapped with a two-year postseason ban, that means Freeze is a coach that must be approved by the commissioner of the SEC.
As of now, there has been no action by Freeze to fight this supposed hiring ban in the SEC. He remains unemployed while Ole Miss continues to work its way through sanctions he was ultimately responsible for. As the bylaw is written, Freeze is not actually ineligible to be hired within the SEC. Instead, any school wanting to hire him must convince Sankey why the hire would be beneficial and how it wouldn’t harm the SEC as a whole. But if not even Saban can make that case, Freeze may have to wait a little longer for the water in the SEC to cool before dipping his toes back into coaching in the southeast.
It was just a few days ago I said there are two things that never get old to me. One was players finding out they have been put on scholarship, as Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner learned in the middle of the Gophers’ spring game. The other was when those serving in our nation’s military surprise their family with a reunion. On Saturday, prior to Florida State’s spring game in Tallahassee, lineman Derrick Kelly was given that special moment.
Kelly was treated to a video message on the scoreboard in Doak Campbell Stadium from his brother, Navy officer Derrickus Kelly. Kelly’s message to his brother started off as an apology for not being able to be in attendance. Of course, this was just a setup to the ultimate surprise; Derrickus Kelly taking to the field from the north end zone to greet his brother as fans stood and applauded.
“We cried a little bit out there,” Derrickus said, per The Orlando Sentinel. “I haven’t seen him in two years. There were times when all I felt like I had was my brothers. So it felt good.”
The emotions of the moment were not lost on anyone, including new Florida State head coach Willie Taggart.
“It was special,” Taggart said. “I teared up myself. I can only imagine what [Derrick] goes through every day probably praying for his brother to come back home safe.”
In his first year as the head coach at Oregon, Mario Cristobal has added some experience to his Ducks secondary.
A photo made the rounds on social media Sunday that showed Tim Hough wearing an Oregon Ducks uniform, indicating a transfer to the Pac-12 school was seemingly in the offing. The cornerback also confirmed to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com that he has indeed decided to transfer to UO.
As a graduate transfer, Hough will be eligible to play immediately for the Ducks in 2018. The upcoming season will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.
Earlier this offseason, Hough decided to transfer from UNLV.
In 36 career games played with the Rebels, the defensive back started 17 of those contests. Hough started nine of those games in a 2015 season that saw him intercept four passes, tying the school record for a freshman. Those are the only picks of his collegiate career thus far.
After a tragic and turbulent last few months, Chase Harrell has decided to start over at somewhere other than Kansas.
On his personal Twitter account late this past week, Harrell announced that he’s “looking for a FRESH start and have decided to transfer from KU and play my FINAL TWO years at another D1 University.” As he will be leaving the Jayhawks as a graduate, the wide receiver would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if that’s the tack he takes.
In the social media missive, Harrell alluded to “everything I’ve been through this past 6 months.” In late December, Harrell watched his older brother gunned down and murdered after a verbal argument turned violent at a house party in Texas; three months later, Harrell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Harrell was third on the Jayhawks with 25 receptions and a pair of receiving touchdowns, while his 221 receiving yards were fifth. Harrell will finish the Jayhawks portion of his playing career with 25 catches, 302 yards and five touchdowns.