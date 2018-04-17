Early enrollee WR at Texas Tech tweets he tore ACL

It appears one member of Texas Tech’s most recent recruiting class has likely seen his first season of college football derailed before it ever got started.

While the football program hasn’t yet addressed it publicly, Sterling Galban tweeted Monday night that, earlier in the day, he was informed that he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. According to the wide receiver’s posting, “[i]t happened on a freak accident in practice.”

It’s unclear if the injury will sideline Galban for the 2018 season, although it appears the earliest he would be able to return is mid-October.

Galban was a three-star member of the Red Raiders’ 2018 recruiting class. His official bio states he’s “considered one of the fastest receivers in the state of Texas,” with the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal relaying some numbers to back up that claim.

At the UIL Class 4A state track meet in 2017, Galban finished third in the 100 meters, running a wind-legal 10.69 seconds. Two weeks before, at the Region III-4A meet, he ran a wind-assisted 10.58. The tailwind was 4.0 meters per second.

An early enrollee, Galban was participating in spring practice at the time of his injury.