Michigan: LB who directed threatening tweets at Jim Harbaugh left program in November

There’s been yet another twist in a bizarre situation that surfaced overnight in Ann Arbor.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, Michigan announced that “Elysee (Mbem-Bosse) left the football program in mid-November and is no longer with the team.” It was Mbem-Bosse, or someone with access to his Twitter account, who sent out a string of disturbing and threatening tweets Monday night that seemed to be directed at U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh, including one that alluded to Michigan being an open-carry state; another mentioned the morgue, and another murder.

The University of Michigan Police Department subsequently confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the social-media threats. The probe is ongoing, and no arrests have been made or charges filed as of this posting.

ESPN.com wrote that “[o]fficers from the university police department were in and around the football training facility on campus Tuesday, according to sources within the program.”

Mbem-Bosse, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 12 games the past two seasons, including five in 2017. None of those appearances this past season came past mid-October.

It had previously been noted that Mbem-Bosse was no longer listed on the football program’s online roster. How long that had been the case isn’t known.