Michigan police reportedly investigating threatening tweets sent at Jim Harbaugh

Police suspected Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, according to an affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

An anonymous tipster notified the Tallahassee Police Department that Francois possessed in his home a grocery bag with an estimated two pounds of marijuana inside. That led to a search warrant, where police discovered marijuana three times in four searches of his garbage. They classified their discovery as being “consistent with activity” of people looking to distribute.

Francois agreed to a pre-trial diversion program on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He remains with the team, rehabbing from an injury suffered in the 2017 opening night loss to Alabama. “He understands his responsibility as a student athlete here,” ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart told the paper on Saturday. “He understands my expectation of what I’m looking for, especially when it comes to our quarterback. He’s got to be smart about who he’s around and what he’s around, and make good decisions.”