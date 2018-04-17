Michigan’s Big House to host Manchester United-Liverpool

The other football will be making a return appearance in the Big House.

Tuesday morning, the University of Michigan formally announced that it will host a match between a pair of widely-recognized soccer clubs — Manchester United and Liverpool — on July 28 this year at Michigan Stadium. That match is part of the sixth International Champions Cup series, which is described as “[featuring] 18 of the best clubs in the world playing 27 matches across the United States, Europe and Singapore, delivering on the premier sports property’s mission to transform European soccer’s presence around the world.”

Other U.S. stops on the tour will include Chicago’s Soldier Field, Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium (home of the ACC football championship game), Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, Levi’s Stadium, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and the Rose Bowl. The latter two stadiums will play host to a pair of matches..

This will mark the third time the series will use the Big House in Ann Arbor as one of its venues.

In July of 2016, La Liga’s Real Madrid and the English Premier League’s Chelsea played in front of 105,826 fans. Two years before that, Real Madrid, along with Manchester United, was part of a match at Michigan Stadium that set a U.S. soccer attendance mark as 109,318 fans packed into the Big House. That number easily surpassed the previous record for a soccer match on U.S. soil, besting the 1984 Olympic final between Brazil and France at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena that drew 101,799.

The world record of 173,850 for a soccer match was set in 1950, for the World Cup final between host-country Brazil and Uruguay.