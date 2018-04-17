Michigan’s Big House to host Manchester United-Liverpool

The other football will be making a return appearance in the Big House.
Tuesday morning, the University of Michigan formally announced that it will host a match between a pair of widely-recognized soccer clubs — Manchester United and Liverpool — on July 28 this year at Michigan Stadium. That match is part of the sixth International Champions Cup series, which is described as “[featuring] 18 of the best clubs in the world playing 27 matches across the United States, Europe and Singapore, delivering on the premier sports property’s mission to transform European soccer’s presence around the world.”
Other U.S. stops on the tour will include Chicago’s Soldier Field, Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium (home of the ACC football championship game), Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, Levi’s Stadium, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and the Rose Bowl. The latter two stadiums will play host to a pair of matches..
This will mark the third time the series will use the Big House in Ann Arbor as one of its venues.
In July of 2016, La Liga’s Real Madrid and the English Premier League’s Chelsea played in front of 105,826 fans. Two years before that, Real Madrid, along with Manchester United, was part of a match at Michigan Stadium that set a U.S. soccer attendance mark as 109,318 fans packed into the Big House. That number easily surpassed the previous record for a soccer match on U.S. soil, besting the 1984 Olympic final between Brazil and France at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena that drew 101,799.
The world record of 173,850 for a soccer match was set in 1950, for the World Cup final between host-country Brazil and Uruguay.
Michigan: LB who directed threatening tweets at Jim Harbaugh left program in November
There’s been yet another twist in a bizarre situation that surfaced overnight in Ann Arbor.
In a statement released Tuesday evening, Michigan announced that “Elysee (Mbem-Bosse) left the football program in mid-November and is no longer with the team.” It was Mbem-Bosse, or someone with access to his Twitter account, who sent out a string of disturbing and threatening tweets Monday night that seemed to be directed at U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh, including one that alluded to Michigan being an open-carry state; another mentioned the morgue, and another murder.
The University of Michigan Police Department subsequently confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the social-media threats. The probe is ongoing, and no arrests have been made or charges filed as of this posting.
ESPN.com wrote that “[o]fficers from the university police department were in and around the football training facility on campus Tuesday, according to sources within the program.”
Mbem-Bosse, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 12 games the past two seasons, including five in 2017. None of those appearances this past season came past mid-October.
It had previously been noted that Mbem-Bosse was no longer listed on the football program’s online roster. How long that had been the case isn’t known.
Police suspected Florida State QB Deondre Francois of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute
Police suspected Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, according to an affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.
An anonymous tipster notified the Tallahassee Police Department that Francois possessed in his home a grocery bag with an estimated two pounds of marijuana inside. That led to a search warrant, where police discovered marijuana three times in four searches of his garbage. They classified their discovery as being “consistent with activity” of people looking to distribute.
Francois agreed to a pre-trial diversion program on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He remains with the team, rehabbing from an injury suffered in the 2017 opening night loss to Alabama. “He understands his responsibility as a student athlete here,” ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart told the paper on Saturday. “He understands my expectation of what I’m looking for, especially when it comes to our quarterback. He’s got to be smart about who he’s around and what he’s around, and make good decisions.”
Penn State selects Sept. 29 clash with Ohio State as White Out game
Penn State’s White Out game is one of the most fearsome annual traditions in college football. According to Penn State, at least.
“The only thing I like more than Christmas is a ‘White Out’ football game,” Franklin said last year. “I’m jacked up like I am every year, because the environment is special. I think Beaver Stadium on a normal game day is a top-five atmosphere. A ‘White Out’ gameday is something you don’t really understand unless you can come experience it for yourself.”
The Lions announced today that their Sept. 29 home tilt with Ohio State will be this year’s White Out game.
Beaver Stadium. September 29. The Penn State White Out.
Started in 2004, Penn State’s record in White Out games is… an uninspiring and perplexing 7-7. The Nittany Lions have won two straight, though, including the program’s biggest win under James Franklin.
Another result like that and Penn State will have the inside track at a second Big Ten title in three years.
