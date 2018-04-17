Oregon State transfer Seth Collins tweets move to Texas Tech

Four months after leaving Corvallis, Seth Collins has landed in Lubbock.

The erstwhile Oregon State wide receiver took to his personal Twitter account Monday to announce that he will be transferring to Texas Tech and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Red Raiders. In mid-December, and for a second time, it was announced that Collins would be leaving OSU.

COMMITTED!!! Thank you to the coaching staff at Texas Tech for believing in me when others didnt. God is great!!! Theres work to be done now!! In Jesus Name I Play!! #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/oWe7fwHaN5 — Seth Collins (@_SethTheGreat) April 16, 2018

In January of 2016, Collins, amidst speculation that he would be moved from quarterback to wide receiver, made the decision to transfer from the Beavers the first time; three months later, he returned to OSU — as a receiver.

Collins was second on the team in catches (36) and yards (418) during the 2016 season. After three games this past season, Collins was ruled out indefinitely because of what was described by the team as a health-related issue; he didn’t play again for the Beavers in 2017. In the three games in which he played in 2017, he caught 12 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

That illness was unrelated to the unspecified health event last season that left him hospitalized and caused him to miss not only the last two games of 2016 but spring practice this year as well.

At the time of his second departure from OSU, he was under suspension by the football program because of an off-field incident, and had been for nearly a month. In mid-December, Collins was arraigned on one count of fourth-degree assault. The alleged incident that led to the charge occurred in early October at a Corvallis apartment complex and caused physical injury to the 19-year-old alleged victim, Makaela Martinez.

The status of that case is unclear.