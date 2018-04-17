Getty Images

Oregon State transfer Seth Collins tweets move to Texas Tech

By John TaylorApr 17, 2018, 12:44 PM EDT
Four months after leaving Corvallis, Seth Collins has landed in Lubbock.

The erstwhile Oregon State wide receiver took to his personal Twitter account Monday to announce that he will be transferring to Texas Tech and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Red Raiders.  In mid-December, and for a second time, it was announced that Collins would be leaving OSU.

In January of 2016, Collins, amidst speculation that he would be moved from quarterback to wide receiver, made the decision to transfer from the Beavers the first time; three months later, he returned to OSU — as a receiver.

Collins was second on the team in catches (36) and yards (418) during the 2016 season.  After three games this past season, Collins was ruled out indefinitely because of what was described by the team as a health-related issue; he didn’t play again for the Beavers in 2017.  In the three games in which he played in 2017, he caught 12 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

That illness was unrelated to the unspecified health event last season that left him hospitalized and caused him to miss not only the last two games of 2016 but spring practice this year as well.

At the time of his second departure from OSU, he was under suspension by the football program because of an off-field incident, and had been for nearly a month.  In mid-December, Collins was arraigned on one count of fourth-degree assault.  The alleged incident that led to the charge occurred in early October at a Corvallis apartment complex and caused physical injury to the 19-year-old alleged victim, Makaela Martinez.

The status of that case is unclear.

Michigan LB appears to threaten Jim Harbaugh with violence in series of disturbing tweets

By John TaylorApr 17, 2018, 1:39 PM EDT
In a bizarre — and wholly disturbing — development, one Michigan football player appears to have threatened violence against his head coach.

A series of tweets from Elysee Mbem-Bosse Monday night indicated that he was having some type of unspecified family crisis and “was suspended for going to take care of my family.” One of the tweets mentioned @CoachJim4UM, the Twitter account of U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh; another tweet stated that “Michigan is open carry. Let’s not forget.”

“Let’s not have a murder case On your hands,” the Wolverines linebacker ominously wrote.

While Mbem-Bosse subsequently deleted all of the tweets — and made his account privateone Reddit user saved the aforementioned tweets for posterity’s sake.  One word of warning before scrolling any further: there are some decidedly NSFW words included in the tweets.

U-M has thus far declined to comment publicly on the disturbing situation.  It should be noted, though, that Mbem-Bosse is no longer listed on the football program’s online roster.

Mbem-Bosse, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 12 games the past two seasons, including five in 2017.

Michigan’s Big House to host Manchester United-Liverpool soccer match

By John TaylorApr 17, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
The other football will be making a return appearance in the Big House.

Tuesday morning, the University of Michigan formally announced that it will host a match between a pair of widely-recognized soccer clubs — Manchester United and Liverpool — on July 28 this year at Michigan Stadium.  That match is part of the sixth International Champions Cup series, which is described as “[featuring] 18 of the best clubs in the world playing 27 matches across the United States, Europe and Singapore, delivering on the premier sports property’s mission to transform European soccer’s presence around the world.”

Other U.S. stops on the tour will include Chicago’s Soldier Field, Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium (home of the ACC football championship game), Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, Levi’s Stadium, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and the Rose Bowl.  The latter two stadiums will play host to a pair of matches..

This will mark the third time the series will use the Big House in Ann Arbor as one of its venues.

In July of 2016, La Liga’s Real Madrid and the English Premier League’s Chelsea played in front of 105,826 fans. Two years before that, Real Madrid, along with Manchester United, was part of a match at Michigan Stadium that set a U.S. soccer attendance mark as 109,318 fans packed into the Big House. That number easily surpassed the previous record for a soccer match on U.S. soil, besting the 1984 Olympic final between Brazil and France at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena that drew 101,799.

The world record of 173,850 for a soccer match was set in 1950, for the World Cup final between host-country Brazil and Uruguay.

After barbershop beef with ‘Bama, LeBron James’ company being sued for ripping off idea from another company

By John TaylorApr 17, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
As noted college football analyst Yoda would say, thick with this one, the irony is.

Earlier this month, it was reported that LeBron James‘ multimedia company, Uninterrupted, had sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing concern over a possible copyright infringement regarding an online video series capturing typical barbershop conversations.  The initial Alabama version, called “Shop Talk,” showed a barbershop-like conversation involving Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standouts Julio JonesEddie Jackson and Ryan Anderson; LeBron’s version, dubbed “The Shop,” had already seen a pair of episodes released prior to UA doing theirs.  There was also a similarity in logos, inasmuch as scissors can potentially be intellectually co-opted as well.

While a defiant head coach and his program continued to do the show, they did change the name to “Bama Cuts.”

Monday, TMZ.com reported that the NBA superstar’s company is now being sued by another company, Adventure Enterprises, which claims that Uninterrupted essentially stole the barbershop idea right out from underneath their feet.  From the website’s report:

The company claims it had numerous talks about the idea with LeBron’s company, UNINTERRUPTED, over a period of 2 years … fleshing out the idea and figuring out a strategy for pitching it to various networks.

According to the lawsuit, LeBron went and cut Adventure Enterprises out of the picture and created a ripoff show called “The Shop,” featuring LeBron in a barbershop with his contemporaries, “while engaging in an intimate conversation describing cultural experiences.” The show aired as a webisode.

Adventure Enterprises claims it confronted LeBron’s people, and what they got back was an apology and assurances it was a one-time deal and wouldn’t happen again.

Apparently it did happen again, because another segment aired on ESPN no less.

For what it’s worth, the site’s sources labeled the suit as “totally frivolous and publicity seeking.” There’s no word yet on if Saban has learned of the development or how big of a guffaw the coach let out if he was apprised of the situation.

Son of Lance Armstrong to play his college football at Rice

By John TaylorApr 17, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
There will be at least one very famous father in the stands at Rice Stadium this coming season.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Luke Armstrong (pictured, being held up by his father) has committed to play his college football at Rice as a preferred walk-on. The offensive lineman is the son of Lance Armstrong, the seven-time Tour de France champion who had those titles stripped because of the infamous doping scandal.

As the Houston Chronicle noted, Armstrong was 5-9 and weighed 165 pounds during his racing prime; Armstrong’s son is 6-3, 250 pounds. The American-Statesman wrote that “[t]he elder Armstrong’s football career didn’t extend much beyond a Pop Warner league in Garland, Texas.”

The younger Armstrong, who had verbally committed to the Owls earlier this month, played his high school football at Westlake High School in Travis County, Texas. He was an all-district guard for a Chaparrals squad that made it to the state semifinals this past season.