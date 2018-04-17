Penn State selects Sept. 29 clash with Ohio State as White Out game

Penn State’s White Out game is one of the most fearsome annual traditions in college football. According to Penn State, at least.

“The only thing I like more than Christmas is a ‘White Out’ football game,” Franklin said last year. “I’m jacked up like I am every year, because the environment is special. I think Beaver Stadium on a normal game day is a top-five atmosphere. A ‘White Out’ gameday is something you don’t really understand unless you can come experience it for yourself.”

The Lions announced today that their Sept. 29 home tilt with Ohio State will be this year’s White Out game.

Beaver Stadium. September 29. The Penn State White Out. ⚪️#PSUWhiteOut⚪️ pic.twitter.com/v2MIYMR25M — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) April 17, 2018

Started in 2004, Penn State’s record in White Out games is… an uninspiring and perplexing 7-7. The Nittany Lions have won two straight, though, including the program’s biggest win under James Franklin.

Another result like that and Penn State will have the inside track at a second Big Ten title in three years.