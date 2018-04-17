Police suspected Florida State QB Deondre Francois of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute

Police suspected Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, according to an affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.
An anonymous tipster notified the Tallahassee Police Department that Francois possessed in his home a grocery bag with an estimated two pounds of marijuana inside. That led to a search warrant, where police discovered marijuana three times in four searches of his garbage. They classified their discovery as being “consistent with activity” of people looking to distribute.
Francois agreed to a pre-trial diversion program on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He remains with the team, rehabbing from an injury suffered in the 2017 opening night loss to Alabama. “He understands his responsibility as a student athlete here,” ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart told the paper on Saturday. “He understands my expectation of what I’m looking for, especially when it comes to our quarterback. He’s got to be smart about who he’s around and what he’s around, and make good decisions.”
Penn State selects Sept. 29 clash with Ohio State as White Out game
Penn State’s White Out game is one of the most fearsome annual traditions in college football. According to Penn State, at least.
“The only thing I like more than Christmas is a ‘White Out’ football game,” Franklin said last year. “I’m jacked up like I am every year, because the environment is special. I think Beaver Stadium on a normal game day is a top-five atmosphere. A ‘White Out’ gameday is something you don’t really understand unless you can come experience it for yourself.”
The Lions announced today that their Sept. 29 home tilt with Ohio State will be this year’s White Out game.
Beaver Stadium. September 29. The Penn State White Out.
Started in 2004, Penn State’s record in White Out games is… an uninspiring and perplexing 7-7. The Nittany Lions have won two straight, though, including the program’s biggest win under James Franklin.
Another result like that and Penn State will have the inside track at a second Big Ten title in three years.
Early enrollee WR at Texas Tech tweets he tore ACL
It appears one member of Texas Tech’s most recent recruiting class has likely seen his first season of college football derailed before it ever got started.
While the football program hasn’t yet addressed it publicly, Sterling Galban tweeted Monday night that, earlier in the day, he was informed that he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. According to the wide receiver’s posting, “[i]t happened on a freak accident in practice.”
It’s unclear if the injury will sideline Galban for the 2018 season, although it appears the earliest he would be able to return is mid-October.
Galban was a three-star member of the Red Raiders’ 2018 recruiting class. His official bio states he’s “considered one of the fastest receivers in the state of Texas,” with the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal relaying some numbers to back up that claim.
At the UIL Class 4A state track meet in 2017, Galban finished third in the 100 meters, running a wind-legal 10.69 seconds. Two weeks before, at the Region III-4A meet, he ran a wind-assisted 10.58. The tailwind was 4.0 meters per second.
An early enrollee, Galban was participating in spring practice at the time of his injury.
Michigan LB appears to threaten Jim Harbaugh with violence in series of disturbing tweets
In a bizarre — and wholly disturbing — development, one Michigan football player appears to have threatened violence against his head coach.
A series of tweets from Elysee Mbem-Bosse Monday night indicated that he was having some type of unspecified family crisis and “was suspended for going to take care of my family.” One of the tweets tagged @CoachJim4UM, the Twitter account of U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh; another tweet stated that “Michigan is open carry. Let’s not forget.”
“Let’s not have a murder case On your hands,” the Wolverines linebacker ominously wrote.
While Mbem-Bosse subsequently deleted all of the tweets — and made his account private — one Reddit user saved the aforementioned tweets for posterity’s sake. One word of warning before scrolling any further: there are some decidedly NSFW words included in the tweets.
U-M has thus far declined to comment publicly on the disturbing situation. It should be noted, though, that Mbem-Bosse is no longer listed on the football program’s online roster.
Mbem-Bosse, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 12 games the past two seasons, including five in 2017.