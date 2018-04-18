Michigan AD ‘concerned’ for ex-Wolverine who sent threatening tweets seemingly directed at Jim Harbaugh

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

There’s been (somewhat) of a public response to a bizarre and frightening situation that developed earlier this week.

In a brief interview with the Detroit News among others, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel expressed “concern” for Elysee Mbem-Bosse, the former Wolverines football player, or someone with access to his Twitter account, who sent out a string of disturbing and threatening tweets Monday night that seemed to be directed at U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh, including one that alluded to Michigan being an open-carry state; another mentioned the morgue, and another murder.

The University of Michigan Police Department subsequently confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the social-media threats. The probe is ongoing, and no arrests have been made or charges filed as a result of the threats.

“Won’t comment on… the pending investigation,” Manuel said by way of the News. “Always concerned with anything that pops up about a threat and also concerned about him and where he is as a student.

“We care about all the student-athletes we have whether they’re on the team currently or not and so concerned on both ends.”

The football program had previously confirmed in a statement that “Elysee left the football program in mid-November and is no longer with the team.” The reason or reasons behind his previously-unannounced departure has yet to be detailed.

After the initial firestorm, Mbem-Bosse deleted the tweets that caught the attention of the authorities and turned his account private. At some point between then and this afternoon, he’s made the account public again — and he still appears to be quite upset with Harbaugh, who he had previously alluded to with the use of a clown emoji.

This man really FUCKED my life up. — Need nobody but God (@ElyseeBoss) April 18, 2018

How much more before you apologize. 🤡 — Need nobody but God (@ElyseeBoss) April 18, 2018

Never suspended before never failed or passed anything I wasn’t supposed to. Family crisis you must be blaming me for that. After you told me I am not detain.

Go ask your 🤡 what have i did wrong and lets have some supporting Facts and evidence.

And don’t lie i got proof. — Need nobody but God (@ElyseeBoss) April 18, 2018

Never beef with a guy that really came from the bottom. Lol i have no problem going back. I’m Gucci and 30 for 30 check on a real street nigga on the field 🤡. Sounding Great. — Need nobody but God (@ElyseeBoss) April 18, 2018

Just end your investigation in one day 🤡. — Need nobody but God (@ElyseeBoss) April 18, 2018

I think I need an Ohio Lawyer. 🤡 really fucked up. I promise you we can’t lose. I have exclusive facts. pic.twitter.com/Int7KCmfis — Need nobody but God (@ElyseeBoss) April 18, 2018

Mbem-Bosse, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 12 games the past two seasons, including five in 2017. None of those appearances this past season came past mid-October.