Nick Saban addresses report that SEC nixed Hugh Freeze hire

Just like nobody puts Baby in the corner, nobody puts Nick Saban in one either.
Earlier this week, a report surfaced that the SEC had essentially blocked member schools, including mighty Alabama, from hiring Hugh Freeze. It was reported in January that Saban had been “really pushing” for the disgraced former Ole Miss head coach to be added to his Crimson Tide coaching staff, but that the conference was highly reluctant to sign off on it.
In the wake of the most recent report on Freeze’s non-hiring, Saban was asked about its validity. In classic Saban fashion, he spoke of the respect he has for both Freeze and the SEC while seemingly, in a roundabout way, confirming that the league did indeed coach-block a hire due “to circumstances that people created for themselves.”
From al.com‘s transcription of Saban’s comments during an appearance at a fundraiser in Mobile Tuesday night:
I have a tremendous amount of respect for Hugh Freeze as a coach. I think he did a fabulous job when he was at Ole Miss. He has been a friend that I’ve shared ideas with and spent time with and know his family, as Miss Terry does know his family. So we have a tremendous amount of respect for him. We also have a lot of respect for the SEC and what they think is, in some cases, best for the league relative to circumstances that people created for themselves.
But I have a lot of respect for Hugh, and I think he’ll be back in our profession, and we wish him and his family the very best, and if we can do anything to help him, we’ll be happy to do that.
Freeze “resigned” from Ole Miss after it was discovered he was using a school-issued cell phone to hook up with escort services on multiple occasions. Additionally, there were the Rebels’ NCAA issues while Freeze was in charge that left the coach with a two-game suspension to serve; that suspension would not have to be served if Freeze is a coordinator or position coach. The one-year show-cause Freeze was slapped with, which would impact him on the recruiting trail as a head coach, would not be in effect as well if he served in a non-head coach capacity.
If you’re an Alabama fan and holding out hope of catching an on-field glimpse of last season’s freshman sensation this weekend, you may want to recalibrate your expectations.
Over the weekend, Nick Saban revealed that Tua Tagovailoa had suffered what the head coach described as “a little setback” in his recovery from a hand injury. With Saturday’s spring game just a couple of days away, a testy Saban seemingly confirmed that the quarterback will not be a participant.
“I’ve already said what his status is,” Saban said by way of al.com. “I said he was out the other day. He reinjured his hand and we were going to hold him out the rest of the spring. So that hasn’t changed.”
Tagovailoa suffered an injury to his left (throwing) hand during Alabama’s first spring practice session last month, with the quarterback’s father subsequently confirming that his son had undergone surgery to repair a broken index finger that same day. Tagovailoa returned to practice in late March, albeit on a limited basis; he resumed throwing a short time later.
Until Tagovailoa is fully recovered, which now seems unlikely until, at the earliest, the Crimson Tide embarks on their summer workouts, Jalen Hurts will continue to be the de facto starter under center.
The rising true junior Hurts, who has started every game but one the past two seasons, and the rising true sophomore Tagovailoa, the national championship game hero who replaced Hurts at halftime of the overtime win, are entrenched in a competition for the starting job that, barring a post-spring transfer, is expected to extend into summer camp. That said, most observers outside of the UA football program fully expect Tagovailoa, because of his proficiency in the passing game relative to Hurts, to earn the job at some point before the Tide opens the defense of their title against Louisville in Orlando Sept. 1.
After beginning the 2017 season as a starting quarterback in the SEC, Quinten Dormady will start the upcoming season in a whole other conference.
Taking to social media, this time via Instagram instead of Twitter, Dormady announced Tuesday night via a photo of himself in a Houston uniform that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career with the Cougars. As Dormady will be coming to the American Athletic Conference school as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to compete for the starting job at UH immediately in 2018.
Dormady’s announcement comes nearly three months to the day that he announced that he would be transferring from Tennessee.
Dormady was the Vols’ starter to open what turned out to be Butch Jones‘ final season in Knoxville. In starting the first five games of 2017, Dormady had accounted for eight turnovers, six of which were the result of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two).
Coming off a bye, redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano started the Week 7 loss to South Carolina after Dormady was benched following the loss to UGA. Prior to the Week 9 road trip to Kentucky, it was reported that Dormady would be sidelined the remainder of the year because of a shoulder injury.
Dormady, who grew up near San Antonio, completed 76-of-137 passes (55.5%) for 925 yards, six touchdowns and the six interceptions this past season. The 6-4, 222-pound junior finishes the Vols portion of his playing career with 1,282 yards, seven touchdown and six picks. He also ran the ball 22 times for a total of 21 yards.
There’s been yet another twist in a bizarre situation that surfaced overnight in Ann Arbor.
In a statement released Tuesday evening, Michigan announced that “Elysee (Mbem-Bosse) left the football program in mid-November and is no longer with the team.” It was Mbem-Bosse, or someone with access to his Twitter account, who sent out a string of disturbing and threatening tweets Monday night that seemed to be directed at U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh, including one that alluded to Michigan being an open-carry state; another mentioned the morgue, and another murder.
The University of Michigan Police Department subsequently confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the social-media threats. The probe is ongoing, and no arrests have been made or charges filed as of this posting.
ESPN.com wrote that “[o]fficers from the university police department were in and around the football training facility on campus Tuesday, according to sources within the program.”
Mbem-Bosse, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 12 games the past two seasons, including five in 2017. None of those appearances this past season came past mid-October.
It had previously been noted that Mbem-Bosse was no longer listed on the football program’s online roster. How long that had been the case isn’t known.
Police suspected Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, according to an affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.
An anonymous tipster notified the Tallahassee Police Department that Francois possessed in his home a grocery bag with an estimated two pounds of marijuana inside. That led to a search warrant, where police discovered marijuana three times in four searches of his garbage. They classified their discovery as being “consistent with activity” of people looking to distribute.
Francois agreed to a pre-trial diversion program on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He remains with the team, rehabbing from an injury suffered in the 2017 opening night loss to Alabama. “He understands his responsibility as a student athlete here,” ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart told the paper on Saturday. “He understands my expectation of what I’m looking for, especially when it comes to our quarterback. He’s got to be smart about who he’s around and what he’s around, and make good decisions.”