QB Jake Allen tweets decision to transfer from Florida

Seeing the writing on the quarterbacking wall, Jake Allen has decided to ply his signal-calling wares elsewhere.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, the Florida quarterback announced that he is “now seeking other opportunities to play football and I am opening up my recruitment.” Allen acknowledged in the social-media missive that new head coach Dan Mullen‘s “offense is not the right fit for me,” which triggered his decision to transfer from the Gators.

“I have been committed to the Gators since the summer of my sophomore year and I am very sad to say goodbye to Gator Nation,” Allen added.

Coming out of high school in Fort Lauderdale, Allen was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2017 recruiting class. 247Spoerts.com’s composite board had him as the No. 23 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 74 player at any position in the state of Florida.

As a true freshman last season, Allen took a redshirt. If he transfers to another FBS program, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season, which would leave him with three years of eligibility beginning with the 2019 season.