Jeremy Pruitt felt some Tennessee players ‘flat out quit’ in spring game

New Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruit has a message to his players and Tennessee fans. If you are going to enter Neyland Stadium, you better be prepared to work.

Following Tennessee’s spring game in Knoxville, Pruitt reflected on his first spring game as head coach with the media and he was not about to let anyone off the hook for a mediocre performance in the spring game. One thing you never want to hear from a head coach is that some of his players seemingly quit. That was the case for Pruitt today, without naming any specific players.

Jeremy Pruitt: “You see some guys competing pretty hard. … I saw a couple of guys out there today just flat out quit." — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) April 21, 2018

Jeremy Pruitt is not at all happy with the lack of comprehensive competitiveness for the Vols today. Saying some players quit. Lack of hustle. Got a taste of who players are. — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) April 21, 2018

Even fans received some gripes from the new head coach.

Jeremy Pruitt: Our fans today were like our football team. Some were here and doing great, some weren’t here for legitimate reasons, and some should have been here and weren’t. That sounds just like our team. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) April 21, 2018

Tennessee estimated a total of 65,098 fans came out to watch the Tennessee spring game, which is an impressive total and right around the average Tennessee typically draws for the spring game. But the crowd buzz must not have impressed Pruitt, who could be setting the tone for the fans in the fall in hopes they turn things up a bit once the games actually matter.

The same message is now being sent to the entire team. Pruitt has a high standard in mind, which is to be expected after being an assistant at Alabama. Was Pruitt truly this displeased with his team’s effort in the spring game? Or was he simply trying to play things down in order to let his players know there will be no room for poor efforts?

