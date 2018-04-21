Nebraska fans set new school record for spring attendance in Scott Frost debut

Nebraska has generally been one of the traditional heavy hitters when it comes to the not-at-all-important stat of spring game attendance, but never before have so many Huskers fans crammed into Memorial Stadium to see their beloved team play the spring game.

Nebraska is reporting a spring game crowd of 86,818 in Lincoln this afternoon, easily making them the new leader in the nation for spring game attendance this season (other contenders Alabama and Penn State are also in action today, so we’ll see if Nebraska hangs on to this lead). The massive crowd on-hand to witness the spring debut of new head coach Scott Frost also catapulted Nebraska into the top 10 leaderboard for all-time spring game attendance figures. Nebraska’s 86,818 fans is good for the eighth-most fans for a spring game, and Nebraska’s only appearance on the top 10 list.

Nebraska has always been a top spring game draw, but this is their only spot in the all-time top 10 for spring attendance. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/vtGaEXK8Fi — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) April 21, 2018

#Nebraska spring attendance by year since 2014: 2014: 61,772

2015: 76,881

2016: 72,992

2017: 78,312

2018: 86,818 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) April 21, 2018

It’s worth a quick reminder that these are paying fans as well, and the weather isn’t fantastic, although it is far better than a number of spring games have seen this season.

Florida State previously had the highest-attended spring game going into this weekend, but the crowd of 60,934 stood very little chance of staying ahead of some of the schools in action on Saturday, including the combination of Nebraska, Alabama, Penn State, and Georgia.

