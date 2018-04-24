Korey Hernandez uses Twitter to announce transfer from Arkansas

Another day, another college football player takes to Twitter to announce a move.
The latest to use that social media site as an announcement delivery system is Korey Hernandez, who confirmed in a tweet Monday evening that he has decided to transfer from Arkansas. While the defensive back stated he has “made many unforgettable moments in the University of Arkansas football program,” he “decided to part ways and continue my career elsewhere… after taking time to think with my family.”
A three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2017 recruiting class coming out of high school in Georgia, Hernandez was rated as the No. 90 safety in the country. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.
According to 247Sports, Hernandez is the third UA player to announce his intention to transfer since the conclusion of spring practice about two weeks ago, joining tight end Will Gragg and defensive back Reid Miller.
It appears we can finally, officially, put the Tim Drevno era at Michigan to bed.
In February, three days after Jim McElwain was officially hired as U-M’s quarterbacks coach and amidst rumors that the former Florida head coach could take over play-calling duties, Drevno announced that he would be stepping down as the Wolverines’ offensive coordinator. Drevno also served as the program’s offensive line coach.
Two months later, mlive.com obtained a copy of the coach’s resignation letter through the Freedom of Information Act. Drevno gave no specific reason for his resignation in the letter, stating only that he is “willing to help in any manner needed during the transition phase, but I fully understand if it is more appropriate to amicably sever ties in a more expedient way.”
Eight days after he left U-M, Drevno’s name was connected to a job at USC; two days later, the Trojans announced his hiring as running backs coach. This marks his second stint in the Land of Troy as he was line coach and running-game coordinator in 2014.
Drevno, who was also on Jim Harbaugh‘s staffs at Stanford and with the San Francisco 49ers, spent the past three seasons in Ann Arbor. Under Drevno’s direction, the Wolverines’ offense was tied for 91st nationally in averaging 25.2 points per game this past season.
Even as he now resides in South Florida, it appears Mark Richt has lost control of Georgia football’s Twitter account.
Shortly before Saturday’s second spring game under Kirby Smart, UGA’s Twitter account for the football program was suspended. That marked the sixth time since January 17 of 2017 in which the account was suspended, and that suspension remains in effect as of this posting.
While there has been no official word from the university or athletic department on the latest suspension, it appears that it is related to, once again, a Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown notice. Essentially, UGA is accused of using copyrighted music in their tweets, which has led to their five previous suspensions.
Along with the most recent suspension as well as the first in January of last year, UGA’s account was suspended June 20, 2017; July 27, 2017; August 14, 2017; and February 7, 2018. The last one came during National Signing Day, with USA Today noting at that time that “[t]he DMCA suspends accounts after three violations within a certain period.”
Western Kentucky quarterback Steven Duncan was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of driving under the influence.
The WKU Herald reports that Duncan was booked at 2:43 on Sunday morning and, in addition to DUI, was charged with failure to produce insurance and failure to illuminate his headlights. “We are aware of the situation and currently gathering more information,” the program told the Herald. “We take this matter very seriously as a football program.”
Duncan is a redshirt sophomore from Charleston, S.C. He completed 2-of-2 passes for two yards as a redshirt freshman in 2017, and is in open competition with fifth-year senior Drew Eckles, Davis Shanley and Graydon Kulick to replace the graduated Mike White as starting quarterback. White threw for 4,177 yards with 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions in head coach Mike Sanford‘s first season.
WKU concluded its spring on Saturday with a 92-play scrimmage.
“Spring game, beautiful day, great to have the fan base out here, it was a fun game,” Sanford said. “Obviously, it wasn’t a traditional spring game, tackle, playing with two true teams, but the work we wanted to get out of it we absolutely got out of it. We got 92 plays in the scrimmage. We wanted to make sure every single person on our roster got a rep today and that was good to see. Overall, I’m pleased with what I saw.”
Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Kona Schwenke died at his Laie, Hawai’i, home on Sunday, the program confirmed on Monday. He was 25.
Cause of death was not known as of press time.
Hailing from the same hometown as Manti Te’o, Schwenke was a 3-star member of Notre Dame’s 2010 class and appeared in 31 games with nine starts over the following four seasons. He collected 30 career tackles, helped the Irish post an undefeated regular season with an appearance in the BCS National Championship as a junior and won the Irish’s Next Man In Award as a senior.
He was signed to the rosters of the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks but did not appear in a game before concluding his football career in 2016.
“We will tell the stories of how things were different with you. I love you my brother. Thank you for everything over the years,” fellow Hawaiian and former Notre Dame player Robby Toma wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “I am grateful for the time we got to spend with you on earth. My heart hurts, but I know the memories we have will last a lifetime. Look over us, my USO. My prayers are with my Schwenke Family. #RIPuso”
Funeral arrangements were not available as of press time.