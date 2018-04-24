UCLA lands Texas Tech graduate transfer OL Justin Murphy

Help is on the way for Chip Kelly‘s offensive line. One graduate transfer offensive lineman has the Bruins on his list, but another has already pulled the trigger for UCLA.

Texas Tech graduate transfer Justin Murphy on Tuesday committed to UCLA in a post on his Twitter account.

Looks like I'm headed to LA! Go Bruins! 🐻 #UCLA — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) April 24, 2018

A native of Belton, Texas, Murphy signed with Texas Tech in 2014 and made four starts at right guard as a redshirt freshman. He again started four games at right guard in ’15 before moving out to tackle, where he started another four games. But after battling a series of knee injuries, Murphy announced in the middle of the 2016 season he had medically retired from the game.

After sitting out 2017, Murphy announced in March he planned to make a comeback.

After a year away, I am glad to say I feel I can compete again at high level.

Though I love Texas Tech and will be acquiring a business degree this May, I will be transfering to a new program to play next fall. I am excited for the new road ahead. #GraduateTransfer — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) March 9, 2018

UCLA remarkably started the same offensive linemen in all 13 games last season, but tackle Kolton Miller entered the NFL draft, guard Najoee Toran and center Scott Quessenberry graduated.