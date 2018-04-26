Alabama joins Miami in some very exclusive NFL draft company

And, in other news, water’s wet, sky is blue, death and taxes and yadda yadda yadda.

The first round of the 2018 NFL draft has officially been put to bed, and four Alabama players and 10 total from the SEC were selected amongst the first 32 picks. Those totals represent the most for an individual school and a conference yet again.

For perspective, that conference last year had a record-tying 12 players taken in the first round; Alabama, with two, was tied with Clemson and Ohio State for most for an individual school. This year, there were six other schools with more than one player selected: College Football Playoff championship game runner-up Georgia with three, while Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, UCLA and Virginia Tech were next with two each.

The Tech picks, incidentally, were linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (No. 16, Buffalo Bills) and safety Terrell Edmunds (No. 28, Pittsburgh Steelers). Those two are brothers, making them the first siblings ever selected in the first round of the same NFL draft.

Aside from the SEC, the Power Five conferences went, in order of the number of selections, the ACC (six), Big Ten (four), Pac-12 (four) and Big 12 (one). That number for the Big 12, incidentally, is two fewer than the Mountain West’s three and the same as the one each from the AAC and Conference USA.

Over the last six NFL drafts in the first round, the Power Five conference selections look like this:

SEC: 60

ACC: 36

PAC-12: 33

Big Ten: 25

Big 12: 12