Ohio State super fan signed memorial photo of Earle Bruce, and Ohio State players were not happy

The Ohio State football family paid their last respects to former Buckeyes head coach Earle Bruce this week, from family, friends, former players, coaches, and fans. Among those paying their respects was one of Ohio State’s most visible fans, the so-called Buck-I-Guy (the one who dresses up like a cowboy, and not the face-painting fan you see during every broadcast of an Ohio State game). A memorial photo of Bruce to be signed by Bruce’s former players accumulated plenty of signatures, but one of those signatures was not welcome by Bruce’s former players.

A sign made it clear the photo was to only be signed by former coaches and players that have played for or worked under Bruce. Whether he missed the sign or just felt he was as much a part of the Ohio State football program as the players, the self-proclaimed “Buck-I-Guy” signed the photo.

The signature clearly did not sit well with Ohio State players, and somebody ended up obscuring Buck-I-Guy’s signature by covering it up with an image of a buckeye.

A follow up on the Buck-I-Guy, signing the Earle picture mess… It clearly angered former players…to the point that someone used black marker to scribble out his signature and creatively turned it into a drawing of a buckeye. — Matt McCoy (@MattMcCoyZone) April 26, 2018

Helmet sticker to Eleven Warriors.

